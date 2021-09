Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).

