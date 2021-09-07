Amazing diversity in my Senate district

From railroaders to farm workers, rural and city, hills to the flats, and irrigated lands vs dryland farming, I continue to be in awe of the diversity we see throughout Montana Senate District 14. Ever so evident in the ag community experience this year. Harvest has been finished for over a month in the east and south parts of the district. The northwest area of the district is currently in full harvest mode. It seems the east and south were a couple of weeks ahead and the northwest is about that much behind on average. Of course, this is one small example of the diversities I see.