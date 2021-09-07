CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Amazing diversity in my Senate district

By Tim Leeds
Havre Daily News
 7 days ago

From railroaders to farm workers, rural and city, hills to the flats, and irrigated lands vs dryland farming, I continue to be in awe of the diversity we see throughout Montana Senate District 14. Ever so evident in the ag community experience this year. Harvest has been finished for over a month in the east and south parts of the district. The northwest area of the district is currently in full harvest mode. It seems the east and south were a couple of weeks ahead and the northwest is about that much behind on average. Of course, this is one small example of the diversities I see.

www.havredailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jessamine Journal

Democrats announce Bukulmez as Senate District 22 candidate

Local Democrats of Senate District 22, including Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, and Washington counties and part of Fayette County, nominated Helen Bukulmez of Paint Lick to be the Democratic candidate for the Nov. 2, 2021, special election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of the late Senator Tom Buford.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Omaha.com

Midlands Voices: Keep my state legislative district whole during redistricting

Every 10 years state legislatures across the country redraw geographic lines defining the districts for elected officials. This process is commonly known as redistricting. The purpose of redistricting is to preserve the one person one vote principle which means districts must be nearly equal in population. In Nebraska, that includes redrawing districts for the Legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives, the State Board of Education, the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, the Public Service Commission and the Nebraska Supreme Court.
EDUCATION
KHBS

Oklahoma County district judge grants limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658

An Oklahoma County district judge granted a limited temporary injunction on a controversial new law that prohibits school districts from issuing mask mandates. Judge Natalie Mai on Wednesday granted the limited temporary injunction of Senate Bill 658 because the mask mandate ban applied to public schools but not private schools. The injunction won't go into effect until next week, and Mai said any school mask mandate must have an opt-out option for parents.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Myhighplains.com

Area school districts speak on impact of Senate Bill 15 legislation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 2021-22 school year continues throughout the state of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed legislation giving the chance for districts around the state the opportunity to reimplement the virtual learning option for some students. According to the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) website, Senate Bill...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Senate#Canadians#Zoom#Youth Risk Behavior#Dphhs#House#The Education Committee#State
redlandscommunitynews.com

My first year representing Senate District 23 in the state Legislature

This year’s legislative session – my first – is coming to a close, and I’d like to share some of what I’ve learned and accomplished. Representing Senate District 23 has been fascinating, enlightening and rewarding. The days working at the Capitol are long, consisting of 10 to 14 hours jam-packed...
U.S. POLITICS
MyStateline.com

15 educators from 1 school district die of COVID-19 in 10 days

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) – In less than 2 weeks, 15 educators with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19. According to WBBH, only one was publicly identified: math teacher Abe Coleman, 55, who was with the district for over 30 years and was a very well respected member of the community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Paso Robles Daily News

District Attorney and Gala Pride & Diversity Center announce collaborative efforts

–On Friday, July 30, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow and Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth met privately with the board of directors and staff of The Gala Pride & Diversity Center at 1060 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo. The board of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center requested the meeting after DA Dow’s appearance Aug. 11, 2020, as an interviewed guest on “Washington Watch,” a nationally syndicated radio program of the Family Research Council.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
uiargonaut.com

Academic freedom and diversity discussed at Faculty Senate

Faculty Senate considers policy from Idaho State Board of Education. University of Idaho Faculty Senate voted on education policy drafts and discussed COVID-19 testing availability for students. An academic freedom and diversity policy recommendation drafted by the Idaho State Board of Education was given support by faculty after a vote.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Columbus Dispatch

Statehouse Republicans to propose map for legislative districts Thursday, Senate president says

Facing a Sept. 15 constitutional deadline, Statehouse Republicans will present their map of Ohio House and Senate districts Thursday, Senate President Matt Huffman said. House and Senate GOP staff members have worked on a map for Statehouse districts and plan to present it at the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Thursday morning, Huffman told the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox10phoenix.com

Engel quits Arizona Senate to focus on District 2 congressional race

TUCSON, Ariz. - Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel of Tucson resigned from the Legislature on Sept. 8 to focus on her campaign for the U.S. House. Arizona's 2nd Congressional District race will be pivotal to the Democratic Party's efforts to retain the U.S. House majority, "and this is not an endeavor to be taken lightly," Engel said.
TUCSON, AZ
ourquadcities.com

State senator plans ribbon-cutting for new district office

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of his newly established district office in Geneseo. The ceremony will be 3-4 p.m. Tuesday at Geneseo City Hall, 115 S. Oakwood St., Geneseo. The ceremony will take place outside or inside, depending on the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jessamine Journal

Republicans announce Douglas as Senate District 22 candidate

Local Republicans of Senate District 22, including Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties and part of Fayette County, nominated Dr. Donald Douglas of Nicholasville to be the GOP candidate for the Nov. 2, 2021 special election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of the late Senator Tom Buford.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Havre Daily News

Consider the value of your public school in your community

I pen this letter upon return from a 1,700-mile journey to communities across the state and numerous hours of phone and online communications these past two weeks with administrators in Montana’s public schools. The purpose of that travel and communications was to get a sense from our school leaders about the opening of the 2021-22 school year in our schools and communities all across the state. What I learned is that each community’s education team has joyously opened school with students returning with the energy and enthusiasm a new school year always brings.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy