Tucson, AZ

Newly listed homes for sale in the Tucson area

tucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECTACULAR views abound! This Tanque Verde Valley Gem is nestled on 3.9 acres of natural desert. Horse property with plenty of space to build. Dreaming of quinessential Tucson living? This classic burnt adobe will not disappoint with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths (two master suites) PLUS a bonus room to be used as an office, den, exercise space or whatever your heart desires. The giant picture windows bring the outside majesty in. Outdoor living space is is the perfect place to watch the sunset and wind down from a long day.

tucson.com

Comments / 1

 

bungalower

House of the Day: 2/1 Fairview Shores home with fancy patio asking

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located at 913 Timor Avenue [GMap] in Fairview Shores, just north of the Dubsdread Golf Course in College Park. The 1,216 SF home features a meticulously manicured lawn in the front yard and an oversized paver driveway for parking your really big trucks on but the main focus of the home is a super-cool custom back deck, which is crowned by a peaked metal roof which is ideal for entertaining or hiding out from your family.
FAIRVIEW SHORES, FL
roselawgroupreporter.com

Yet another Amazon facility is coming to the Tucson area

Amazon has purchased a 65-acre site in Marana where a distribution facility is being developed, creating hundreds of new jobs. Documents from the Pima County Recorder’s Office show that Amazon.com Services LLC paid $7.1 million for the currently vacant site on the northeast corner of Ina and Silverbell roads. The seller was Shetland Properties Co. LLC.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 4

Want your own cabin in the woods? Check out this home for sale in Utah

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for your own, personal log cabin? Look no further than this log cabin in Utah. Nestled in the Uinta Mountains on 23-acres, surrounded by trails, national forest land, and wilderness area, the luxury log cabin is unlike one you may build with the miniature logs you played with as a kid.
UTAH STATE
Arizona Real Estate
Architectural Digest

Scooter Braun Buys $65 Million Brentwood Mansion

Media mogul and pop star manager Scooter Braun is closing out the summer with the record-breaking $65 million purchase of a Brentwood mansion, Dirt has reported. The sale of the 19,000 square foot home is the most pricy residential deal in Brentwood and the second largest in LA’s entire Westside.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Dayton Daily News

Cape Cod-style home offers full basement

French cottage inspired, this brick Cape Cod has the wrought-iron accents and coloring that reflect its Oakwood location. Listed for $219,900 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the house at 800 Acorn Drive has about 1,180 square feet of living space upon a full basement. The house sits off the street with a paved driveway that leads back to the one-car, detached garage. A wooden privacy fence surrounds a deep, tree-lined back yard.
OAKWOOD, OH
SignalsAZ

Prescott Area Association of Realtors June Home Sales Market Statistics

Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Sold – The number of property listings sold in the last month. Median Days on Market – The median...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Houston Chronicle

Guess the rent of this five-bedroom home in Spring with a pool

Chron is taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco to find local properties available to rent in Houston—the good, the bad, and the expensive. Welcome to Chron's "Guess the Rent" series. Suburban living has its pros, especially if you're ready for more space outside of the loop.
SPRING, TX
biztucson.com

Meritage Homes Launches Valencia Crossing in Tucson

Meritage Homes, the U.S. sixth-largest public homebuilder, has closed on the purchase of 161 lots within the City of Tucson. Development of the community, named Valencia Crossing, has begun and Meritage will offer a series of energy-efficient new home designs in two phases. This community will feature floorplans from Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW. series and range from approximately 1,327 to 2,220 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Home listings: What $265,000 buys you in the Twin Cities area

Built in 1973, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,100 square feet and is a fixer-upper featuring two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, central air conditioning, full basement and new siding, roof, windows and mechanicals in 2012. Listed by Bobbi Simpson Backstrom, Midwest Homes, 651-336-8715. St. Paul. Built in 1946,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: McDonough home on 3-plus acres boasts covered patio, wet bar

This 4 bedroom, 4½ bathroom estate home nestled on 3+ manicured acres features a spacious, inviting kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, separate living room, bonus room, craft room, and huge 2000+ square foot unfinished basement with multiple flex room opportunities such as an in-law suite or a home theater.
MCDONOUGH, GA
averyjournal.com

Land listings see surge In sales

With the unofficial start to Fall in the High Country under way, Realtors® in the area are preparing for the second round of the selling season. But with residential inventory dwindling, buyers are moving on to land purchases. Land sales are growing as buyers are realizing that in order to have a piece of mountain living, their options may lead them to vacant lots to build their homes.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
indianapolismonthly.com

Are You Cool Enough To Live In This Newly Listed House?

YOUR BANK WILL want to see the usual paperwork if you want to buy this custom-designed, four-bedroom house—unless you have $1.15 million in cash handy. But someone should check your closet score, too. Built in 2016, the Herron-Morton home is like no other in Indianapolis (and probably well beyond). The...
INDIANA STATE

