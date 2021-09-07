Newly listed homes for sale in the Tucson area

SPECTACULAR views abound! This Tanque Verde Valley Gem is nestled on 3.9 acres of natural desert. Horse property with plenty of space to build. Dreaming of quinessential Tucson living? This classic burnt adobe will not disappoint with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths (two master suites) PLUS a bonus room to be used as an office, den, exercise space or whatever your heart desires. The giant picture windows bring the outside majesty in. Outdoor living space is is the perfect place to watch the sunset and wind down from a long day.