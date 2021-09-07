CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSSC: 92,000 Maryland customers are behind on water their bill. Shutoffs will resume soon

 6 days ago
About 92,000 water customers in Maryland are behind on their bill, but WSSC Water says they will soon have to shut off their service due to a whopping $66 million in past due accounts.

WSSC said they will resume water turnoffs on Monday, Sept. 13 after suspending it in March 2020 following the pandemic.

The company said that the decision was difficult to make but they are in need of money to provide safe, clean water to customers and continue to invest in its system.

"The last thing we want to do is turn off the water for any customer…[with] that said, we have a public health duty to provide safe, clean water to our customers," WSSC told WUSA9

WSSC said in an effort to try and accommodate customers' financial delinquencies they will waive all late fees for customers who complete their payment plan. And they will also permanently waive late fees for those enrolled in our Customer Assistance Program.

Customers who have past due accounts can call WSSC to establish a payment plan. They can also inquire about WSSC's assistance program.

In other districts in the DMV, Fairfax Water also resumed turnoffs on Tuesday. DC Water has yet to release the date on turnoffs but they did resume late fees on Sept. 1.

