Bathroom Reveal Becomes A Pregnancy Reveal

Nicole thought her friends Lauren and Tyler were just showing off their newly renovated bathroom, which makes sense because it is a very nice bathroom. However, there was something hidden in one of the drawers that was meant specifically for Nicole to see. Was it a secret snack drawer, a coupon to get her own bathroom renovated, or an even smaller renovated bathroom tucked away inside? No, it was a pregnancy test! Nicole was so happy to learn that Lauren is going to be a mama!