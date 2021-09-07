CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pregnancy

Bathroom Reveal Becomes A Pregnancy Reveal

By Foster Meyerson
localdvm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole thought her friends Lauren and Tyler were just showing off their newly renovated bathroom, which makes sense because it is a very nice bathroom. However, there was something hidden in one of the drawers that was meant specifically for Nicole to see. Was it a secret snack drawer, a coupon to get her own bathroom renovated, or an even smaller renovated bathroom tucked away inside? No, it was a pregnancy test! Nicole was so happy to learn that Lauren is going to be a mama!

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
cbslocal.com

Gender Reveal Pt 2

We're getting closer to Dina's gender reveal! See the set-up they have by Party Babe Styling for this reveal!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals private bathroom in intimate post

Peter Andre has previously shared several glimpses inside his Surrey home, but there is one room that has rarely been featured – Emily's bathroom. His wife posed inside the chic room as she shared an intimate post encouraging fans to check their bodies for changes. She perched on the edge of the bath which had a wooden shelf holding bubble bath and soaps.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lil Nas X shares ‘pregnancy’ reveal while promoting debut album

Lil Nas X shared a tongue-in-cheek “pregnancy” photoshoot to promote his debut album.The Old Town Road rapper, who has attracted controversy for some of his previous stunts, appeared in People magazine cradling a “baby bump” while wearing a crown made of flowers.The shoot was to promote Montero, Lil Nas X’s first album, which will arrive this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)Sharing pictures from the People article, the Grammy-winner, 22, said: “SURPRISE! I can’t believe...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Pregnancy While Revealing Family Treasures

Eugenie's passion for art was shining as she spoke about a painting exhibition at Buckingham Palace. Princess Eugenie stayed busy during her pregnancy!. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who welcomed son August in February with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared new images from her pregnancy on Instagram Wednesday to celebrate Sky Arts broadcasting Inside Art: Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace. In the photos, Princess Eugenie's baby bump is visible under her floral dress as she explores an art exhibition at her grandmother's London residence.
WORLD
nextmosh.com

Lords of Black reveal “What’s Become of Us” video

Lords of Black have released their new video single “What’s Become of Us,” which you can check out below. The track appears on the band’s impending full-length offering titled ‘Alchemy of Souls, Part II,’ which comes out on October 15th through Frontiers Music Srl (pre-order/save here). A presser explains further,...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy