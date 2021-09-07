Deadline reminders from conservation district

NORWALK — The Huron Soil and Water Conservation District has the following event deadline reminders:

Fall fish sale for pond stocking:

We are taking prepaid orders for fish for pond stocking until September 16th. We accept cash, check, and credit cards. Sales tax is now required. The order form can be downloaded from www.huronswcd.com. Pickup is at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 8 Fair Road. Pickup instructions and fish prices are on the form. Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, White Amur, Redear Sunfish, Japanese Koi, Fathead minnows, and pond conditioner are available.

76th supervisors election and family picnic:

The 76th Annual Election and Family Picnic will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29t in our new pole barn, behind our office located at 8 Fair Road. Tickets are $5, and the deadline to purchase is Sept. 20 for dinner count and catering purposes. Huron SWCD staff will be smoking pork for pulled pork and hot dogs for the event, while the sides will be catered.

Eligible voters will vote for one supervisor from two on the ballot-John Ganz and Jon Valko. The election period began Aug. 31 and ends at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Eligible voters may vote in person at the office, in person at the picnic, or request an absentee ballot. The nominee who is elected will begin his three-year term on Jan. 1, 2022. Please prepay tickets before Sept. 20.

Fall Fun Fest:

The annual Fall Fun Fest is still planned to resume from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in and around the Huron County Fair Wilson Building. This event is free to the community. We have confirmed the straw maze and pyramid, wagon rides and crafts. Through volunteers and donations, we will provide cider, coffee, donuts, hot dogs, and chili. No carry outs please.