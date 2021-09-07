Star Wars Theory Suggests Omega From The Bad Batch Will Move To Live Action Soon

The following contains minor spoilers for the first half of Season One of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Following six seasons that spanned from 2008 until 2014, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the acclaimed animated series from creator George Lucas and writer Dave Filoni, was revived for a seventh and final season at the start of 2020. As much of the series covered the exploits of the galaxy during the three years before the third Star Wars prequel film "Revenge of the Sith," season seven ran concurrently with the events of the film, tying together many of the loose ends involving the show's central characters. The final season also drove the series closer to the tragic events within the films, introducing some of the characters that would soon confront a rapidly changing galaxy far, far away. A few of those characters make up the Bad Batch, the elite clone trooper force that lies at the center of Disney+'s latest series, aptly titled "The Bad Batch." With the animated series continuing the narrative threads of "The Clone Wars" and establishing more and more new characters to fill the ever-expanding saga, the first eight episodes of "The Bad Batch" ignite an enthralling and ambitious premise from which to leap off.

