CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Wars Theory Suggests Omega From The Bad Batch Will Move To Live Action Soon

By florian cravic
thegamerhq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars Theory Suggests Omega From The Bad Batch Will Move To Live-Action Soon. In a time when Starr WarsThe world is full of it, and the possibilities are endless. Disney+ is launching a number of new series, while others are preparing to continue their run. While there aren’t any movies or shows currently on Disney+, it is the right time for dedicated fans to wonder endlessly about the future.

thegamerhq.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingcool.com

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Gets An Extended Trailer

ILMxLAB released a brand new extended trailer today for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge as the Last Call chapter is about to come out. This trailer will give you a little bit of everything as you get a better idea about the story where you'll be in search of an ancient relic. You're also introduced to the cash of characters, which includes Hondo Ohnaka voiced by Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog), along with Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them) as Neeva, Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake) as Lt. Gauge, Darin DePaul (Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV) as mobster Boggs Triff, and assassin droid IG-88 voiced by Rhys Darby (Yes Man, Flight of the Conchords). Along with previous characters Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza), and familiar Star Wars characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Baron Yasto Attsmun (Mark Rolston). Enjoy the trailer below as the new content will be released on September 16th.
MOVIES
610 Sports Radio

WATCH: ‘Back to the Future’ star Christopher Lloyd cast in ‘Rick and Morty’ live-action teaser

The “Back to the Future” star, 82, is taking on the titular roll of Rick Sanchez in Adult Swim’s new “Rick and Morty” live-action teaser. A newly released 14-second clip features Lloyd hopping out of a portal alongside “Knives Out” actor Jaeden Martell, 18. Martell plays Morty, Rick’s good-hearted but fretful grandson and science lab sidekick.
TV & VIDEOS
realsport101.com

Leaks suggest Warzone is getting a 90s Action Heroes event quite soon

LEAKS - Is the 90s Action Heroes event coming?. Earlier, ZestyCODLeaks has recently shared a series of leaks that would suggest that the 90s Action Heroes event is coming as soon as next week - September 8th - however, they have since been deleted. As exciting as it is, we're...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Announcing More Star Wars Disney Plus Shows Soon

The way Lucasfilm are setting up the Disney Plus Star Wars universe is almost like a kid copying the homework of the person sitting next to them, except in this instance that person just so happens to be Kevin Feige, the architect of the most successful franchise in the history of cinema.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bad Batch#Live Action#Bad Batch Season
TVOvermind

Will Omega Ever Meet Boba Fett In Other Star Wars Shows?

If you kept up with The Bad Batch, you might of found Omega to be one of its best characters. Who would think that a kid would become such an interesting character? Then again, she’s not really a kid, is she? Of course, we all suspected that there was something peculiar about her, but the fact that the Kaminoans were so obsessed with retrieving her meant something. A bit of a spoiler alert, the cloning facility on Kamino was destroyed by the Empire, which means we probably won’t be seeing new Clone Troopers ever again. But we Star Wars fans know what happens afterwards. The Empire decided to replace the Clone Troopers with Stormtroopers due to the excessive cost of having to keep producing the clones. Yeah, probably not the smartest choice, as we know how effective the Clone Troopers were compared to the Stormtroopers.
TV SERIES
Niner Times

TV REVIEW: "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Episodes 1-8

The following contains minor spoilers for the first half of Season One of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Following six seasons that spanned from 2008 until 2014, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the acclaimed animated series from creator George Lucas and writer Dave Filoni, was revived for a seventh and final season at the start of 2020. As much of the series covered the exploits of the galaxy during the three years before the third Star Wars prequel film "Revenge of the Sith," season seven ran concurrently with the events of the film, tying together many of the loose ends involving the show's central characters. The final season also drove the series closer to the tragic events within the films, introducing some of the characters that would soon confront a rapidly changing galaxy far, far away. A few of those characters make up the Bad Batch, the elite clone trooper force that lies at the center of Disney+'s latest series, aptly titled "The Bad Batch." With the animated series continuing the narrative threads of "The Clone Wars" and establishing more and more new characters to fill the ever-expanding saga, the first eight episodes of "The Bad Batch" ignite an enthralling and ambitious premise from which to leap off.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Star Wars Series For Finn Reportedly Moving Forward

In December of 2019 following The Rise of Skywalker‘s release, John Boyega was asked about a potential small screen return to Star Wars after the long-running sci-fi franchise kicked off its episodic expansion with The Mandalorian. His response; “You ain’t going to Disney Plus me!”. Obviously, people in Hollywood backtrack...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Details Emerge About NEW Reported ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action Series

Earlier this year, it was announced that J.D. Dillard (Sleight) would join the ranks of directors like JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, and Taika Waititi in helming a Star Wars project for The Walt Disney Company. Few details have been released about the project, which has also...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die Show Casts Hikaru Takahashi

Takahashi plays protagonist Yuri Kariya in spring 2022 horror comedy. The official website for the live-action series of Umi Shiina's I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die (Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai) manga revealed on Friday that Hikaru Takahashi (seen below) will play protagonist Yuri Kariya. Shori...
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Ra to Get Live-Action Series From Amazon

She-Ra is ready to get back into action, and fans will be thrilled to hear how her project is going down. After taking over Netflix with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the heroine is coming back to life in a live-action series. Amazon is heading up the project as Variety reports, but little info is known about the project at this time.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake will feature some of the actors from the original game

PlayStation Showcase started strong. The first announcement was nothing more and nothing less than the remake of the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, also known by the name of KOTOR. The BioWare work will return without the Canadian study, since the managers of this version are Aspyr. Although no gameplay was shown, the first details have emerged little by little: It has been confirmed that some actors will be back to embody their characters of yesteryear.
VIDEO GAMES
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY+ DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER AND TEASER POSTER FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “HAWKEYE”

The Highly Anticipated Disney+ Original Series Premieres Wednesday, November 24. Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
MOVIES
Deadline

Anthony Mackie To Star As John Doe In Live-Action ‘Twisted Metal’ Series From Sony TV And PlayStation Productions

EXCLUSIVE: After recently being named the next Captain America, Anthony Mackie looks to have found his next juicy role to sink his teeth into. Sources tell Deadline that Mackie is set to star in and executive produce Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions’ Twisted Metal, a live-action adaptation of the popular video game. Mackie will play the lead role of John Doe in the half-hour live-action TV series, and insiders say Sony TV and PlayStation Productions are extremely high on the package and a plan is in the works to take it to buyers soon. “We’re thrilled to have Anthony Mackie...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy