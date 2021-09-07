One district in Texas has to quarantine 781 students following COVID-19 outbreak

A Texas school is now dealing with a COVID-19 surge that left 781 of its students quarantined.

There are 204 cases within the district currently and 181 of them are students.

Another 45 small school districts in the state of Texas have been forced to end in-person learning due to the virus spreading.

Another district near Austin, Texas closed two middle schools following 400 confirmed cases within their community. 840 positive cases have been recorded since school started.

Despite these alarming numbers, Governor Greg Abbott stands behind his decision to ban mask mandates in schools.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton supports Abbott’s decision and threatened legal action against schools that do enforce a mask mandate.

A recent survey showed 56% of Texans support mask mandates, and 47% strongly support it.

Violence over masks with parents grows, with protestors screaming at kids to take off their masks, a teacher having their mask ripped off their face, and schools needing to call police for security against anti-mask protesters.

Some schools have still decided to enforce their own mask mandates, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, North East, and Houston.

42,000 students have been impacted by the closure of school already.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)