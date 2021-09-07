CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest Winners

By Mike Oliva
dolphinstalk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are proud to announce the 3 winners of the DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan’s of the year contest. We here at DolphinsTalk.com want to thank all of our brave military members who submitted their entries for an opportunity to win. You are all deserving of this honor. With that said, we are proud to announce that George Reed Jr, Ryan Scavucco, and Thomas Henry as the 3 winners in 2021. I had the opportunity to record a segment with them for the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast and surprise them with this news. Watch the video below to see their reaction when they heard they won and will be going to a Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium this year.

