On August 16, I made a proclamation to the football world that the Bills would win Super Bowl LVI as part of our "bold predictions" series for the 2021 NFL season. Of course, I provided justification. Buffalo's roster and coaching staff continuity was my main rationale. However, for another prediction in that piece -- the Bills will earn the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs -- I got more specific. They'll see a relatively low amount of established high-end quarterbacks this season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO