CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aquaman 2 Set Photo Reveals New Look for Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master

By John Saavedra
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman and the Lost Kingdom started filming over the summer and Warner Bros. is finally starting to lift the lid on the sequel. It’s no secret that director James Wan and star Jason Momoa’s second superhero offering has some pretty big expectations behind it after the original brought in the DCEU’s first billion-dollar take at the global box office. There’s no doubt the studio will want to recapture that magic in this new chapter of Arthur Curry’s story.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

First Photo of Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Revealed by James Wan

Our first look at Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed. Currently in production for a 2022 release, the upcoming sequel brings back Momoa to reprise his role as the titular superhero. James Wan is also back in the director's chair after helming the first Aquaman in 2018, and deep into the new movie's production, the director has shared two photos unveiling Momoa as he'll appear as Arthur Curry in two different suits. You can check them out below.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Jason Momoa reveals new ‘Aquaman’ suit

Jason Momoa is going dark in the next Aquaman film — sartorially, at least. On Sunday the 42-year-old action star showed off his new look for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in production ahead of its Dec. 2022 release date. While Momoa made a splash in gold and green for the 2018 DC Comics original, the sequel will see his aquatic action hero sport a less colorful, more streamlined suit featuring scaly, dark teal material with steel-gray armor-like accents and built-in washboard abs — not that he needs them.
MOVIES
infusenews.com

Jason Momoa discloses 1st look at new aquaman costume for upcoming ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’

The new look for Aquaman has been revealed by star Jason Momoa on Instagram, making way for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel. Momoa shared pictures of himself as Arthur Curry. The principal photograph shows Momoa in the green and orange ensemble that is a return to the first comic book look. A subsequent picture shows Momoa’s film Aquaman in a hazier ensemble.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Bava
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Jason Momoa
wearemoviegeeks.com

MOONFALL First Look Features Halle Berry And Patrick Wilson

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.
ASTRONOMY
wmmr.com

Patrick Wilson Nails ‘Cast Away’ Impression with ‘Aquaman’ Director

Patrick Wilson looked completely unrecognizable in a photo that Aquaman director James Wan shared to his Instagram account yesterday (September 7). In the photo, the 48-year-old actor is shirtless, flashing his very toned and tanned torso while sporting an unkempt beard and a heavily weathered pair of pants as he stood next to the filmmaker.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Aquaman 2: first and unexpected image of Patrick Wilson as Orm; Nicole Kidman returns

News continues to arrive since the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the hit movie Warner Bros. and DC, again, by the filmmaker James Wan | with Jason Momoa as a great protagonist. And if we recently saw the first official images of Aquaman himself and his suits, now comes a curious and surprising publication by its director. So much so, that James Wan has shared a photograph of the actor Patrick Wilson, again in the role of Snake, albeit with a radically different look than the original film.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Momoa Debuts Aquaman’s New Costume

Jason Momoa has debuted the new and darker suit his Arthur Curry will be donning in James Wan’s currently filming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. “Second round. New suit. More action” promises Momoa with the suit retaining the basic style, sans fins and gloves, but switches it out to a different and much darker color scheme along with more armor plating. Wan himself subs this Arthur’s “stealth suit” – Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Master#Aquaman#Dceu#Italian#Atlantean#Hannibal Lecter
theplaylist.net

‘Moonfall’ Teaser: Halle Berry & Patrick Wilson Try To Save The World In Roland Emmerich’s New Disaster Film

There are some filmmakers that release a new film and without knowing the title, the synopsis, or what actors are involved, you automatically know what type of feature you’re in for. Roland Emmerich is one of those people. So, when I say there’s a new Roland Emmerich film coming in 2022, you know what to expect—scientists, explosions, and the end of the world. Shockingly, all three of those are seen in the new teaser for “Moonfall.”
MOVIES
IGN

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Director Reveals New Aquaman Stealth Suit

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom director James Wan has shared first look at a new Aquaman suit from the movie. Wan refers to the new costume as Aquaman’s ‘Stealth suit,’ which is inspired by the Blue suit from 1980s. According to Wan, the Stealth suit features “Atlantean tech based on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
MovieWeb

Aquaman Cosplayer Perfectly Captures Jason Momoa's Underwater Look

Fandom expresses itself in many different ways, but one of the more unique ways folks show their love for their given fandom is via cosplay. No matter how intricate the cosplay, the fan who put it together is showing their love for their selected fandom. And while most homemade cosplays are inexpensive and can even look like they were thrown together haphazardly, some cosplayers spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to perfect their look.
CELEBRITIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Aquaman story that inspired the hero’s look in his DCEU sequel

Aquaman is in full production and little by little news about the new entry of the DC Extended Universe, as was the disheveled look of Patrick Wilson for the sequel or new stealth armor from Arthur Curry which, as it transpired, is Atlantean technology based on the ability of cephalopods to blend in with their environment. In this way, the hero will be able to travel behind enemy lines.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Matrix 4 Trailer Teasers Reveal a Big Morpheus Mystery

What the hell is going on with Morpheus? That’s the question on fans’ minds after spending the last day trying to decipher all of the new Matrix Resurrections teasers released by Warner Bros. If you go to WhatIsTheMatrix.com right now, you’ll be asked to make a choice: the red pill or the blue pill. Depending on the pill you choose and time of day you visit the site, you’ll be treated to a teaser that changes slightly almost every time you watch it. According to EW, there are 180,000 variations of the video.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Malignant Review: James Wan Returns To Horror

Director, writer and producer James Wan is perhaps the most commercially successful and influential voice in horror filmmaking in the 21st century. His relatively small output of moderately priced yet undeniably effective movies, such as Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, have launched or reinvigorated subgenres of their own, with the latter even spawning an entire cinematic universe. So fans can be excused for bemoaning his absence from the genre (even though he continued to produce films) for the past few years while he toiled on the Fast and Furious and Aquaman franchises.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Malignant: Where to Watch and HBO Max Release Details

Much will be said about James Wan‘s return to horror in the coming weeks. It’s a divisive movie, to say the least. But more than anything else, Malignant represents a chance for Wan to re-write the blockbuster horror playbook once again, just as he has several times before with franchises like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. Will Malignant launch a new era for horror movies or will it go down as the Wan film we collectively don’t talk about when going over his directorial resume? Let’s just say Malignant is nothing like the aforementioned Wan horror hits of yore.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy