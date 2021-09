Social media companies should be made legally responsible for removing scam adverts from their networks and protecting users from fraud, the head of a policing body has said.James Thomson, chairman of the City of London Police Authority Board, will tell an audience, including security minister Damian Hinds on Thursday that tougher measures to tackle internet fraud should be included in the Online Safety Bill He also wants fraud to be made a national priority across all local police forces in the UK, in the same way that tackling county lines drugs gangs has been a focus in recent years.Not...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO