CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

North Texas Giving Day Booster: Artists Enclave Of Denton County

By Jeanne Prejean
mysweetcharity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Artists Enclave Of Denton County Board Of Governors Past President Susan Carol Davis,. “I enjoy driving down less traveled roads en route to a vacation destination. There is much to see that holds my attention longer than a billboard would like wildflowers, native plants, a fruit stand, grazing animals and usually, several boarded up wooden buildings almost hidden in overgrown grass and weeds. Every now and then I’ll see people working hard in the heat to restore those neglected properties. Were these farm homes, storage sheds or once prosperous family-owned businesses abandoned when rural route traffic shifted to the interstate highway?

mysweetcharity.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Art, TX
Denton County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Denton County, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Performance Arts#Booster#Aedc#Nest Egg Funds#Ntgd#Communities Foundation
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy