CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp is still safe to use, despite story claiming otherwise

By Paul Wagenseil
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't worry: WhatsApp is still safe to use, despite a major news story that may suggest otherwise. The non-profit news organization Pro Publica posted a story today (Sept. 7) entitled "How Facebook Undermines Privacy Protections for Its 2 Billion WhatsApp Users." It details how Facebook uses outsourced contract workers to review WhatsApp messages for potentially illegal or abusive content, and how Facebook complies with court orders to turn over metadata pertaining to specific WhatsApp users.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: what does ‘UwU’ mean and when to use it – MRT

LOOK: How to activate the hidden menu of WhatsApp: steps. But not only do the changes attract attention, so do the texts. Many people, instead of using the classic emojis, always write some combined letters that pretend to be a certain expression. For example, the classic “UwU” is quite well...
CELL PHONES
cheddar.com

Report: Facebook Reads WhatsApp Messages Despite Claiming It Doesn't

Since acquiring WhatsApp back in 2014, Mark Zuckerberg has claimed all messages on the platform for its two billion users are secure and private. But it turns out, those claims aren't true at all. According to a report in ProPublica, WhatsApp has more than one thousand contract workers in Austin, Texas, Dublin and Singapore. All examining certain users' messages within WhatsApp. Peter Elkind, reporter at ProPublica joined us to explain the findings.
INTERNET
The Independent

WhatsApp introduces major new security update to safely store people’s messages

WhatsApp has launched a major new security update, meaning that it is fully embracing end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp message are already securely encrypted as they are passed between the people who are sending them, meaning that nobody – including WhatsApp – is able to see them. But, until now, any backups of those messages have not been encrypted, leaving them potentially open to hackers.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Leopold
Tom's Guide

WhatsApp to offer 'end-to-end' encrypted backups — what you need to know

WhatsApp will soon let you fully encrypt your chat backups so that no one else —including WhatsApp — can see them. "WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups," Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a message posted on his Facebook page, about the new feature coming to the Facebook-owned app. "Getting there was a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems."
CELL PHONES
WTOP

How criminals extort social media users for their handles

Online handles have become valuable status symbols — and some cybercriminals are going to frightening lengths to bully, harass and extort users into giving them up. Federal officials tell CBS News they are concerned about the rise in attempts to get innocent social media users to surrender their accounts. Cybercriminals...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fbi#Tv News#Pro Publica#Avatar#U S Treasury#Buzzfeed News#Signal#Threema#Apple Iphone Se#Mint Mobile#Virtual Gift Card#Unlimited
centralrecorder.com

Hospice Worker Strangely Delivers Woman On Stretcher To TikToker’s House!!

Delivering a parcel to the wrong address is not so common nowadays. But, what should be your reaction if a wrong person is delivered to your house?. Well, this is what happened recently, when a hospice worker accidentally delivered a woman to the wrong address. The clip went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of the netizens.
TV & VIDEOS
theclevelandamerican.com

European regulator fines WhatsApp 225 million euros for using personal data

The Irish digital authority announced a fine of 225 million euros ($267 million) over WhatsApp mobile messages on Thursday, following an investigation requested by the European Data Protection Authority following changes in its use of personal information. It’s the highest penalty imposed by the Irish regulator and the second highest...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
techweez.com

Google Disclosed Some User Data to Authorities in Hong Kong

Google has in an interesting twist been reported to have broken a user data privacy stand given by themselves just a week after a new national security law was issued by China in Hong Kong last year. In the law imposed by the Chinese Government, there is a possibility of...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

Couple kicked off JetBlue flight for ‘refusing to wear masks’ filmed abusing staff in viral video

A man and a woman who allegedly refused to wear their masks properly on a JetBlue flight were filmed verbally abusing staff as they were escorted off the plane. The incident took place on a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to San Diego, California earlier this week, but footage has since been shared widely online after a fellow passenger filmed the episode.Sharing the video to Instagram, a woman named Alice said the chaos began when a flight attendant asked the woman to fix her son’s mask before getting on the plane, which she apparently didn’t. She also said that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
gentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
ACCIDENTS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy