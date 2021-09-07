WhatsApp is still safe to use, despite story claiming otherwise
Don't worry: WhatsApp is still safe to use, despite a major news story that may suggest otherwise. The non-profit news organization Pro Publica posted a story today (Sept. 7) entitled "How Facebook Undermines Privacy Protections for Its 2 Billion WhatsApp Users." It details how Facebook uses outsourced contract workers to review WhatsApp messages for potentially illegal or abusive content, and how Facebook complies with court orders to turn over metadata pertaining to specific WhatsApp users.www.tomsguide.com
