ST. CLOUD -- One of two St. Cloud men accused of beating and shooting another man on Halloween last year has been sentenced for his role in the crime. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 19-year-old Gabriel Harding to a stayed sentence of three years in prison. He gets credit for serving 77 days in the county jail and will be on probation for seven years.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO