OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Food Bank for the Heartland’s warehouse is a bustling place, the staff constantly bringing and sending out food. “Our warehouse turns over an average of 26 times a year, right now,” Brian Barks, the President and CEO of the food bank said. “So meaning, roughly twice a month the food that’s in here rolls out and gets replaced. Pre COVID, that number was 15.”