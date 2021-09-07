Steelers optimistic Watt's status will be resolved by Sunday

The Steelers could be without their biggest defensive star for Sunday's season opener against the Bill, per a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler — responding to news that Watt again did not participate in the team portion of Pittsburgh's practice on Monday — said the fifth-year linebacker's status appears "in doubt" for Week 1, citing a "practice-in-order-to-play" stance by the team. Watt is not technically a holdout since he has been present at every practice, but has reportedly only participated in individual drills. Once the team moves to team periods, he performs his own workouts to the side.

