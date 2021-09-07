CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers optimistic Watt's status will be resolved by Sunday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp. If Watt for some reason can't go, veteran Melvin Ingram will likely get the start against the Bills.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt had a hilarious brotherly response to T.J. Watt's huge contract

Now that T.J. Watt is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid defender, there are some people he owes money to — at least, according to big brother J.J. Watt. Moments after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers had brokered a deal worth north of $112 million, J.J. Watt posted to Twitter: “Should I send those outstanding IOUs to your accountant or do you want to just Venmo me?”
NFL
New York Post

T.J. Watt’s fiancee ‘can’t wait to celebrate’ after huge Steelers payday

T.J. Watt’s fiancée, Dani Rhodes, sent her future husband a sweet message after the Steelers star became the highest paid defense player in the league on Thursday. After the news broke about his four-year $112 million extension with Pittsburgh — following a back-and-forth contract battle — Rhodes took to her Instagram Story to repost the official announcement shared by the NFL.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: T.J. Watt, Steelers Reach $112M Contract; Is NFL's Top-Paid Defender

T.J. Watt will remain a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the foreseeable future. If it’s ok with Yinz, I’d like to stay a while!! LETS GO PITTSBURGH!!!! https://t.co/itjnF7XNLd. On Thursday, the team locked up the linebacker to a four-year, $112 million contract extension with $80 million guaranteed, according to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Heyward: When we get T.J. Watt out there for us, we’re very lucky

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt signed a huge contract extension last week and he showed why he was in position for it on Sunday. Watt wasn’t practicing while working on his deal, so he only had a couple of practices before taking on the Bills. There may be something to say for the less is more approach to on-field preparations because he had two sacks and a forced fumble while drawing several holding penalties in the 23-16 victory.
NFL
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
Roethlisberger on T.J. Watt's contract status: Pay the man

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiation in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger says Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal with the team before the season opener at Buffalo. Watt has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Watt Watch continues: Steelers LB T.J. Watt remains unsigned, status unchanged

T-minus six days and counting before the season opener in Buffalo, and nothing has changed with the status of outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt did not practice with the team throughout training camp this summer. When when the Steelers transitioned to game week this week, there was some hope the team would have signed Watt to a long-term deal, which would give him a full week’s worth of practices in advance of the opener.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unfiltered: Tim Benz and Mark Madden discuss T.J. Watt’s contract situation with Steelers

Mark Madden - back after some time off - and Tim Benz discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt’s contract situation, the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, NFL predictions, Penguins news, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and more on this week’s edition of “Unfiltered” on TribLIVE’s Facebook page. Madden...
NFL
Sporting News

T.J. Watt's status for Steelers opener vs. Bills 'in doubt' amid contract dispute, per report

The Steelers could be without their biggest defensive star for Sunday's season opener against the Bill, per a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler — responding to news that Watt again did not participate in the team portion of Pittsburgh's practice on Monday — said the fifth-year linebacker's status appears "in doubt" for Week 1, citing a "practice-in-order-to-play" stance by the team. Watt is not technically a holdout since he has been present at every practice, but has reportedly only participated in individual drills. Once the team moves to team periods, he performs his own workouts to the side.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: “Watt’s” going on with the Steelers’ depth chart??

The Steelers released their Week 1 Depth Chart on Monday and it looked much different than days earlier, with their first four picks in the 2021 Draft listed as starters and a superstar not participating in team drills on it as well. Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mike Tomlin 'optimistic' Steelers and T.J. Watt will agree to new contract

The Steelers and T.J. Watt have yet to finalize a new contract that is expected to make their All-Pro outside linebacker the highest paid defensive player in the NFL because they cannot agree on several items, most significantly the amount of guaranteed money, according to several team sources. Coach Mike...
NFL
USA Today

Steelers LB T.J. Watt expected to be at Monday's practice

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley, linebacker T.J. Watt is expected to be at the team’s Monday practice whether he has a new contract extension or not. The team will begin preparations for their first regular-season game of the year on Monday and having Watt in the fold...
NFL
Boston Globe

Steelers hope to have holdout linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday’s opener

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season Sunday in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Is T.J. Watt's Week 1 Status In Doubt?

There’s a good chance the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field for their Week 1 contest against the Buffalo Bills without their best defender. Watt continues to be a limited participant at practice while waiting on a new contract. The Steelers would like to see him practice in a full capacity before he takes the field, and his status for Sunday’s game is now in doubt, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers star T.J. Watt’s big practice decision amid contract drama

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt has done everything imaginable to deserve a big payday. However, he still hasn’t received one. The pass-rusher made the decision to attend practice on Wednesday though ahead of the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as the contract negotiations continue. QB...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers, T.J. Watt agree to deal

Just three days before the start of the season, the Steelers and pass rusher T.J. Watt have finally agreed to a new contract. It’s a four-year extension worth $112 million and $80 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Whether Watt’s contract situation would be resolved had been...
