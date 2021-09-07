CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Australia, South Korea edge single-goal World Cup qualifiers

 7 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia has edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying. In Group A, South Korea has defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up its first win of the stage. Rhyan Grant ran to the far post to steer in a header after 43 minutes in an empty My Dinh Stadium. His first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance. South Korea struggled against Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar and didn't break the deadlock for an hour, when Kwon Chang-hoon shot home from close range.

