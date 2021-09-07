Australia, South Korea edge single-goal World Cup qualifiers

England face Hungary in their Fifa World Cup qualifier on Thursday night, a first outing for Gareth Southgate’s side since the enormous disappointment of losing the final of Euro 2020 on penalties.The squad are eager to not just put that behind them, but to push on and see these qualifiers as the first steps “toward leading us to challenging in a World Cup,” as the manager explained ahead of the game. Southgate also suggested that this match would be England’s most difficult in the group and “pivotal” to their road to Qatar 2022, a reasonable claim given England are top...

