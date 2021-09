Work has begun on the crafting of the City of Manitowoc’s 2022 budget. Meetings with Mayor Justin Nickels and each Department Head began yesterday. “Every Department has its own needs and wants and issues. We have the Rahr West Art Museum. We have the Senior Center. We have 36 parks. We got the library. We have Police and Fire. We just have a plethora of different areas that are important but it’s how you put them together all into one with the budget constraints, we all have.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO