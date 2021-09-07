Gallery: Pep Club Hosts Body Painting on Lancer Day

Before the Lancer Day game on September 3, the pep club invited all students to come to paint themselves and get ready for the game. The painting stand opened at 6 pm and finished directly before the game. Students came through and eventually, the mascot came to entertain those in line. Ms. Nolan, who brought paint, organized this event with the pep executives as a fun way for people to get ready for the game. Seniors Maeve McGrath and Spencer Newton helped pass out blue beaded necklaces and paint.