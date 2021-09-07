CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renters In 25 Louisiana Parishes Can Apply For FEMA Housing Grant

By Gina Cook
 7 days ago
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants renters who suffered a loss due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida may qualify for a grant. FEMA grants do not need to be paid back and have no interest. There are several options available for renters in 25 Louisiana Parishes they include:

Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Flood Threat to South Louisiana

Emergency Management administrators are keeping a watchful eye on the south and southwest this morning. The reason for their focus in that direction is Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm was upgraded to tropical storm status yesterday and given the name Nicholas. That means it is the 14th named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
LOUISIANA STATE
7 Cases of Deadly West Nile Virus Found in Louisiana

Just when it seems we might just (fingers crossed) be on the right track to leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind, another all-too-familiar virus is making the rounds in Louisiana once again. Unfortunately, the potentially deadly West Nile Virus has been found in our state. According to WBRZ, 7 cases in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tropical Threat Intensifies for Gulf of Mexico

A tropical wave moving across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico has forecasters at the National Hurricane Center concerned again this morning. The Hurricane Center has been monitoring this wave for several days. While it is still several hundred miles away from Louisiana's coastline. It does appear as if this system will play a part in South Louisiana's forecast for the majority of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Recovery Service Center Is At New Location Beginning Tomorrow In Lake Charles

If you are still trying to get assistance on getting your home repaired or rebuilt after Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The Recovery Service Center is offering its services beginning tomorrow at a new location. They will now be located inside the Lake Charles Civic Center 900 Lake Shore Drive. They will be available to offer their services to you beginning tomorrow through October 8th from 9 a.m- 4 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Move Over Suddenlink, There’s a New Kid in Town: Vexus Fiber

After Hurricane Laura, we all learned how much we rely on internet connectivity. As the weeks went on and places began to open, we realized that we rely on the internet for everything under the sun. We needed it for credit cards, communication, telephones, and more. The issue during that time was that since the telephone poles had taken a hit, we had to wait for Suddenlink to get in line and begin working behind the power company. Mix that with an already stressed cable network and still paying a cable bill, we began to see things get a little heated. Larger companies in the area began to stand up against the largest internet provider in the Lake Area and demanded answers. As the weeks went on, Suddenlink sent in more crews to get their customers re-connected in our area. Some subscribers felt that it was too little too late.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
