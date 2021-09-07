Massachusetts toddlers bitten by coyote in separate incidents minutes apart: police

James Smith, the husband of the only female NYPD officer killed on 9/11, expressed his frustration over the left's anti-police rhetoric during an interview on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, arguing politicians utilize law enforcement when they need them and use them as a scapegoat "when things go wrong." The former NYPD officer compared the outpouring of support for officers on the commemoration of 9/11 with the push to defund police departments last year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO