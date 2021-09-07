CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts toddlers bitten by coyote in separate incidents minutes apart: police

By Stephanie Pagones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coyote roaming in a Massachusetts town attacked two toddlers in separate incidents only minutes apart, officials have said. Officers from the Arlington Police Department were called at about 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday for a report of "a child bitten by a coyote," authorities. The girl, 2, was in the yard of her home on Epping Street when the coyote approached, bit her and dragged her, police said. It’s not clear what prompted the animal to flee the yard.

