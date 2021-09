Watching the documentary Hood River, a profile of a small Oregon town’s high school soccer team during their 2018 season, recalls the pain and triumph that comes from growing up with sport as a central part of your early life. An often moving yet honest look at what it means to be a young person today, it is unique when it comes to documentaries of this kind. It shows all the challenges of coming of age, yes. However, it flips the script by centering the young people who often get talked about without ever being asked what it is that they think about their own lives and futures.

