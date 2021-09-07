CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

An Ode to California Architecture

By Takara
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn view at Tierra del Sol, Architecting California pays homage to the architecture of California through different mediums. The dwellings are a little off-kilter, the beams sagging, the symmetry imprecise. Artist Sylvia Fragoso has created a number of colorful, glazed ceramic structures — skeletal frames of what could eventually be houses or shopping malls — built on a small scale and displayed on pine tables like models in a showroom.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 9/8/2021 Featuring a Reel Change and LED Glasses

QT Py PCBs heading into the stencil machine (0:39) Soldering screens onto the PiOLED (0:51) Freshly stenciled LED Glasses prototypes (1:12) Panels of LED Glasses on top of Pick ‘n Place (1:16) #comingsoon. Printing labels (1:24) Iron beams coming together (1:38) See more Made in NYC!. Stop breadboarding and soldering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Eye of Agamotto – Dr Strange’s Amulet #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Hello Inductor – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Say hello to the lesser known passive component – the inductor. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Mushroom Cultivation Automation #raspberrypi #piday @Raspberry_Pi

Learn how to build an automated mushroom cultivation system as well as cultivate mushrooms, with a Raspberry Pi Zero and my open source software Mycodo. I walk through the process from foraging wild mushrooms, developing a laminar flow hood and environmental control chamber, performing aseptic and culturing techniques, and growing and fruiting mushrooms, with a delicious ending.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Modern Replacements for DHT11 and DHT22 Sensors #AdafruitLearningSystem #Sensors #Adafruit @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Modern Replacements for DHT11 and DHT22 Sensors by Carter Nelson. The appearance of the Arduino UNO, back in the 2010 time frame, really changed the landscape of easily programmable microcontrollers. The associated Arduino IDE, along with numerous libraries that were being published, made writing and uploading programs much easier (by a lot) than previously possible. Attaching various sensors, to measure things like pressure or acceleration, suddenly became very accessible.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tierra Del Sol#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Wfh Stress Monitor#Npi#Maxim#Sensor Dev Board#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
adafruit.com

RFID Floppy Disk Reader #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

“My project was taking an old 1988 word processor and repurposing it into a gaming emulator with a Raspberry Pi,” creator Dylan Blake tells us. “I wanted to utilise the floppy disk drive with RFID tags to initiate the software and have a working power button for added effect.”. Stop...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Jeremy Spaunhurst’s Project #4 Ferrofluid

These images by Jeremy Spaunhurst on Behance feel like the refined updates to our childhood lava lamp dreams:. Images are of Ferrofluid mixed with various liquids and lighting methods to create the effect you see here. Tools used include a sony A7R IV and a Nikon Labophot Microscope. Stop breadboarding...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
China
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

New Products 9/8/2021 Featuring Adafruit ANO Rotary Navigation Encoder Breakout PCB! (Video)

New Products 9/8/2021 Featuring Adafruit ANO Rotary Navigation Encoder Breakout PCB! (Video) Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm (0:05) Tri-Color USB Controlled Tower Light with Buzzer (2:15) Monochrome 1.3″ 128×64 SH1106G SPI OLED Monochrome Display (4:15) LSM9DS0 9-DoF IMU Sensor Chip (5:18) SMT 5-Way Directional Joystick /...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Tri-Color USB Controlled Tower Light with Buzzer

NEW PRODUCT – Tri-Color USB Controlled Tower Light with Buzzer. With this Tri-Color USB Controlled Tower Light with Buzzer, you can easily monitor and alert humanoids as to the status of a project, machine, or even if the bathroom is occupied!. Unlike our other tower lights, no wiring or microcontroller...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Mushroom cultivation automation using open source #Python #PiDay @KyleTGabriel

Learn how to build an automated mushroom cultivation system as well as cultivate mushrooms, with a Raspberry Pi Zero and open source software Mycodo. The video walks through the process from foraging wild mushrooms, developing a laminar flow hood and environmental control chamber, performing aseptic and culturing techniques, and growing and fruiting mushrooms, with a delicious ending.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

ADS7830 Stemma QT Breakout

The ADS7830 ADC chip only has 8-bit resolution, but it has a bunch of things that make up for the low-precision: 2.7 to 5V power/logic, 8-channels of input, high speed I2C interface, fairly low cost, and single or differential readings. For those who sometimes need lots of channels, even if its lower res, this new design might come in handy!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Understanding Supercell Storms

Understanding how and why plumes take shape above powerful thunderstorms could help forecasters recognize similar impending dangers and issue more accurate warnings without relying on Doppler radar systems, which can be knocked out by wind and hail – and have blind spots even on good days. In many parts of the world, Doppler radar coverage is nonexistent.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Carbon Robotics’ Autonomous Weeder Zaps Weeds with Lasers

This agricultural bot was designed to zap weeds with lasers, reducing the need for chemical weeding methods. From Carbon Robotics:. The Carbon Robotics Autonomous Weeder offers groundbreaking technology and is designed for row crops with 200 acres to tens of thousands of acres. A single robot will weed 15-20 acres per day and replace several deployments of hand-weeding crews. Since its founding in 2018, the company has worked closely with farmers to develop its technology, which supports effective and efficient weed elimination for both conventional and organic farmers.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

How Bone Carvers In India Are Keeping A Prehistoric Art Alive

Rad video on the classical art of bone carving from Business Insider. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

CP2102N to replace CP2104 Breakout

Ahhhhh our favorite USB-to-Serial chip, the CP2014, is sorta-EOL and hard-to-find. The CP2012N is the recommended replacement. The ‘2N is soooo similar, with almost the same pinout – but you need two resistors on the VBus line for USB detection… so it isn’t a drop in replacement, so we are taking the opportunity to USB-C’ify our CP2104 breakout in this respin. Coming soon!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy