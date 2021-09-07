An Ode to California Architecture
On view at Tierra del Sol, Architecting California pays homage to the architecture of California through different mediums. The dwellings are a little off-kilter, the beams sagging, the symmetry imprecise. Artist Sylvia Fragoso has created a number of colorful, glazed ceramic structures — skeletal frames of what could eventually be houses or shopping malls — built on a small scale and displayed on pine tables like models in a showroom.blog.adafruit.com
