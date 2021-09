Cat hair is part of life with cats, but if your cat is shedding more than normal, that hair might become a nuisance. If you’re wondering, “Why is my cat shedding so much?” then it might be time to try some strategies to minimize your cat’s shedding. Many factors can affect the health of your cat’s coat and how much he sheds. Finding ways to support your cat’s coat health and minimize his shedding can make for less cat hair around your house and less cleaning for you. While you won’t eliminate extra hair entirely, there are ways that you can reduce cat shedding.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO