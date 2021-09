BATON ROUGE - It's a good thing LSU has another exhibition game before Southeastern Conference play starts. The Tigers (1-1) beat McNeese State, 34-7, Saturday night and collected eight sacks and 16 tackles for losses with a turnover, but they are far from SEC ready. Maybe not as far away as Texas, but they have miles to go before they will be ready to win in two weeks even at Mississippi State, which beat North Carolina State to go to 2-0.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO