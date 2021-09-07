CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kin’ Star Charlie Cox on Why ‘Daredevil’ Fans Will Enjoy the AMC+ Drama

By Meaghan Darwish
Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cox may be best known for playing Matt Murdock in the beloved Daredevil series, but the actor is taking on a new role in AMC+’s Kin. This time around, he’s part of the Kinsellas, a tight-knit Dublin crime family who become embroiled in a war with drug kingpin Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds) when tragedy strikes. Freshly out of prison, Cox’s Michael is a man torn between his family and his own desires for a better future. Below, the actor opens up about why Daredevil fans will love the series, his character’s struggles, and more.

