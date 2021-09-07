‘Kin’ Star Charlie Cox on Why ‘Daredevil’ Fans Will Enjoy the AMC+ Drama

With the first and successful trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home Many of the rumors that have been sounding insistently this last year about the presence of certain actors and characters are being confirmed, since the already announced return of Alfred Molina What Dr. Octopus to the probable appearance of the two Spider-Man previous cinematographic (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). Although another of the most talked about rumors places the Daredevil of Netflix as Peter Parker’s lawyer, thus integrating one of the most beloved characters of recent television Marvel. Now your actor Charlie Cox, he has answered to new questions about his participation in the film, playing the distraction and assuring that “I would not want to ruin something in any way.” What do you mean?

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO