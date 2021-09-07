CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, VA

138 Lynhaven Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to Lynhaven. It's got curb appeal! Close to Crystal City, Del Ray, Old Town, Washington DC, National Harbor, and Reagan National Airport. Shop at nearby Giant or Target. Dine out at an array of restaurants at Potomac Yard and Del Ray. Dont miss Cheesetique or the Farmer Market! Located about 3 blocks from Potomac Yard/Virginia Tech Metro station that is currently under construction. 138 Lynhaven was recently renovated and has just been refreshed with new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. There are three bedrooms and two full baths. All rooms are generous in size. Walk in from the front door and you are greeted by warm wood floors. The kitchen is modern and has a breakfast bar and modern cabinets topped by granite counters. The appliances are stainless steel. A five burner gas range is ready to help you prepare feasts for family and friends. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Large closets for your storage in each room. Walk out from the kitchen to the rear deck overlooking the fully fenced yard. A large gate opens to the alley for access to the yard. A driveway could be installed for off street parking. The basement has a family room or bedroom with a large closet and storage under the stairs. A full bath and a washer and dryer are also on the lower level. The floor in the basement is brand new and looks fantastic. The best of city living is just outside your door and down the street from Amazon HQ2.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

