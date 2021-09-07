1101 S Potomac Street

Stunning, SPACIOUS 5 BR + 3.5 BA colonial on prime almost half acre lot situated on a peaceful cul de sac street! Amazing curb appeal with custom brick work and lovely covered front porch. Nearly 4,000 SQFT on 3 beautifully finished levels. Newly renovated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, custom island, and modern backsplash. New gleaming hardwoods and high end crown molding throughout main level. Sunroom addition on the main level leads to large composite deck overlooking sprawling fenced backyard. Upper level features large master bedroom with en suite bathroom, sitting room, and walk-in closet, three additional nicely sized bedrooms, full guest bathroom, custom closet built-ins, and upper level laundry! Fully finished walkout level basement with 5th bedroom, full bathroom, and tons of space for entertaining. Other highlights include 2 year young 50 year roof, recessed lighting throughout main level and basement, whole house generator, excellent commuter location, and top rated schools!
