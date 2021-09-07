1101 S Potomac Street

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just steps to Canton Square and 2 blocks to the waterfront! This spacious end-of-group sunfilled townhouse is ready to be your next home! 3BR, 3BA with ATTACHED GARAGE and ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Walk to many delicious restaurants, bars, shops, dog park, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, gym, the list is endless! Minutes to I95. Call today for a private showing!!

3435 Lyndale Avenue

Affordable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Belair Edison community, around the corner from Catholic High School of Baltimore. Walking distance from Erdman Shopping center. Turn this into your new home or a cash flow property for rental income. Listing courtesy of Commercial Realty Advisors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
BALTIMORE, MD
345 Rolkin Rd

Pristine Town Home in awesome location (5 min. to I-64 and to downtown), within most pleasant neighborhood! Close proximity to walkable shopping, 8+ restaurants, Giant Grocery store and essential services. Close by are Martha Jefferson Sentara Hospital, UVA & its Medical Center, Piedmont Virginia Community College, State Farm Headquarters, Charlottesville's thriving Historic Downtown Pedestrian Mall, lovely parks, trails, kayaking, major employment, shopping & entertainment centers. Light & bright open plan with 9' 1st floor ceilings, LR bay window. Vaulted ceiling & large walk in Master Bed closet upstairs. Recently painted interior and recently installed flooring throughout. Great 2 car garage accessed from rear alley.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
5291 Ballycastle Circle

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous 3 level, 2 car garage townhouse in the Kingstowne Community! Great location, easy access to 495, and within 10 minutes to Van Dorn Metro Station, Springfield Town Center and the Kingstowne Towne Center.RECENT UPGRADES: First floor wood floors, Bay Window with PVC. Trex Composite DeckThe kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of storage with lots of 42" cabinets. The kitchen faces the dining area that walks out onto the beautiful deck. Just off the dining room sits the very spacious living room that brings in so much natural light. The upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings with plenty of space. Featured in the master bathroom is a walk in shower and soaking tub, perfect after a long day. Downstairs in the basement, a half bathroom and laundry room sit opposite of the beautiful fireplace. The basement is great for a recreation room or office, with easy access to the backyard for fresh air. GREAT LOCATION IN KINGSTOWNE COMMUNITY, 3BED, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS, YOU CANNOT BEAT THIS.
7411 Barbados Lane

Here's your opportunity to own a rarely available end-unit brick-front townhome in Ballsford! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 1-car garage with driveway, and 1 reserved parking space. This home has multiple entertaining spaces throughout the main level, a naturally lit living room that extends into a dining area, and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances for all your culinary endeavors. Step out on your deck backing to trees to enjoy outdoor dining or just need some fresh air. When you're ready to turn down, head to the upper level and retreat to your spacious owner's suite (with high vaulted ceilings) and bathroom with a standing shower. Two (2) bedrooms and a full bathroom make up the rest of the upper level. The finished lower level provides extra entertainment space for your movie nights and a full bathroom. Walk out to your own spacious backyard. Brand new HVAC and water heater. Very convenient to Promenade at Manassas, Parkridge Center, Manassas Mall, with grocery stores (Costco), restaurants, gym, and entertainment! Within a short distance to major commuter routes (Rt. 66, Rt. 29, Rt. 28, and Rt. 234). Ready to move in when you are!
63 Frost Avenue

Come see this stately Georgian home on the most historic street in Frostburg. In addition to having 3 full finished floors of living space, 5-6 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, and a very large living room with a fireplace, this house has Central Air conditioning in all living spaces! The third floor is even zoned separately. There are replacement windows throughout the house, and the roof is approximately 15 years old. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are 1-2 years old. All draperies in the home were custom made, and they convey with the property. For children, pets, and entertaining, the yard is perfect! It is mostly level and fully fenced, and there are a variety of trees to provide some shade. In fact, the fence was replaced 5 years ago. There is a two car detached garage that is accessed from the alley behind the property. Due to a gas leak a few months ago, there is an entirely new gas line from the street to the furnace, and a new meter was installed. The owner had an annual electrical and plumbing inspection. The latest inspection was in June, and everything was in great working order. The sellers are providing a $10,000 allowance for flooring replacement and plaster repair. Don't miss your chance to own an historic property on Frost Ave!
FROSTBURG, MD
3410 Yarnell Court

Fall in love with this corner lot home loaded with more features than its new construction neighbors. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a bonus room and full bathroom in the basement, main level office, gym, bar area, and game room just to name a few of its features. All mounted TVs convey. Seller needs a 45 day rent back. Schedule an appointment to see ALL of its features because this one won+GGt last long!
1133 14TH Street NW , Ph3

1150 sq. ft. duplex condominium together w/ 500 sq. ft. rooftop private terrace with panoramic views to the East, North, and South. Floor to Ceiling windows along the entire width of the unit. Loft style semi industrial finish with a bedroom on the main floor and one on the loft level. Two full bathrooms. One parking space in P3. Roof top lounge deck with seating / 2nd floor party room w/ kitchen, FP, terrace, TV. Full time concierge. Centrally located in WDC at Thomas Circle and in close proximity of vibrant city life, easy access to Metro and downtown business district. Building constructed in 2006 with LEED green certification. VACANT. SHOW ANYTIME. NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED.
906 Courtney Road

A MUST SEE !!! LOCATION ! LOCATION ! CLOSE TO UMBC/ CCBC , EASY TO ACCESS 695 HIGHWAY , NEAR SHOPPING PLAZA, 2019 WATER HEATER, CENTRAL AC, WALKSCORE. NEW BAY WINDOW, WOOD FLOOR. Listing courtesy of Northcrest Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
1795 Lasalle Place

This 4 bedroom colonial has a unique and versatile floor plan. Hardwood throughout main level, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks fam rm w/sliders to deck and private fenced yard. Basement finished with 5th bedroom/office, enormous game room, full bath and good storage space. Upstairs huge master bedroom with his & her closets soaking tub and separate shower. Nice Home!Public:
2008 Westwood Avenue

Great Rehab!! located a few blocks from Coppin State College. This is a board up by choice. Roof and house is in tack Just needs to be Rehabbed Great Bones. Large Rooms, High Ceilings. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room , Kitchen Basement. Upcoming area!!! CASH ONLY!. Listing...
7621 Provincial , #109

Incredible opportunity to own a 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in The Colonies!! Just renovated with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Enormous living room flows to the dining room with new chandelier. The updated kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large pantry, and ceramic tile flooring. Down the hall is an amazing master suite with spacious bedroom, double closets, and a private bathroom with new vanity and light fixtures. There is a second sizable bedroom with large closet and full hall bathroom finishing this unit. The Colonies is a gated community nestled in a 29 acre park-like oasis, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, near Washington DC, and convenient to all major highways. Condo amenities include clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, walking trails, McLean Metro, and more! Covered parking space and storage unit convey!!
12807 Cherrywood Lane

Charming Colonial with loads of character in a tucked-away community of Chapel Forge at Belair! Spacious 4 bedroom ,2.5 bath, features a large eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Many new updates include roof, flooring, windows, garage door & opener, ordered new slider to be installed soon! Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. Half bath on the main level has been updated. Expansive front lawn and amazing backyard oasis that includes a stunning above-ground pool with adjacent decking for entertaining, ( pool includes new winter &solar cover, and new sand filter!) A new greenhouse for growing herbs and vegetables. Rear patio w/retractable awning..along with large storage shed.... come and check out this great home! (additional photos coming soon!)
5837 33RD Place

EState sale AS IS" Townhouse 3 bedroom, 3 full bath finished basement with rear entrance.
11002 Canvasback Court

This is a subtle beauty waiting to be taken to the dance and have new life put into her. A majestic home situated in beautiful Summers Landing, this majestic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a full unfinished basement is waiting for someone to write the next chapter in her history. Yeah, she needs a little work. She has a few wrinkles (read: wood rot on some trim around garage, and her parts don't all work like they used to: meaning one of the hvac units isn't working for the upstairs) but with a little TLC, she would be the prom queen. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Summers Landing on a 1.14 acre lot, with a spacious deck and two car attached garage and surrounded by mature trees... this one is a winner waiting for the race. Come take a look today.
Lot 4 Memorial Drive


300 Woodbourne Avenue

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath end of group townhouse on large corner lot in Homeland. Rarely available! Newly refinished hardwood floors! Spacious living and dining rooms with finished basement. Large yard with rear deck and detached 1 car garage. Great location in north Baltimore, close to Hopkins & I-83, easy commute downtown.
1230 N Calvert Street , #3

Located on a beautiful tree lined street with gorgeous architecture all around ,this spacious two level, two bedroom/two bath has access to all that Baltimore has to offer. Located in Mt. Vernon, just Steps away from transportation, 83, retail and restaurants, there is no shortage of entertainment. This unit has hardwoods, new carpet and several other updates. *Conventional or Cash Offers Only. *
BALTIMORE, MD
24415 Galeano Way

Stunning, SPACIOUS 5 BR + 3.5 BA colonial on prime almost half acre lot situated on a peaceful cul de sac street! Amazing curb appeal with custom brick work and lovely covered front porch. Nearly 4,000 SQFT on 3 beautifully finished levels. Newly renovated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, custom island, and modern backsplash. New gleaming hardwoods and high end crown molding throughout main level. Sunroom addition on the main level leads to large composite deck overlooking sprawling fenced backyard. Upper level features large master bedroom with en suite bathroom, sitting room, and walk-in closet, three additional nicely sized bedrooms, full guest bathroom, custom closet built-ins, and upper level laundry! Fully finished walkout level basement with 5th bedroom, full bathroom, and tons of space for entertaining. Other highlights include 2 year young 50 year roof, recessed lighting throughout main level and basement, whole house generator, excellent commuter location, and top rated schools!
3822 Ridgecroft Road

One of a kind renovation with endless possibilities. Legally zoned two unit or use it as a 5-6 bedroom single family. Tastefully updated through out with 4 beds/3 baths above grade and 2 beds/1 full bath apartment in the basement with separate entrance. Situated on a corner lot with a separate garage.
3612 Violetwood Place

This Cape Cod is ready for you to move in and upgrade it they way you want to. It does need painting right away, and the price reflects that (plus you can make it all "YOUR" colors). With a total of 4 (nice sized) bedrooms and two full baths, it's gives you room to grow. There's also a single car attached garage that has room for workbench too. Out back is a large concrete patio that runs the length of the house, and there's a small shed for your mower and yard tools. The lower bedrooms do have carpet, while the upper bedrooms have Laminate flooring. Original windows have been changed to thermal pane windows, as well as the 6' slider in the kitchen. Come check this one out!
