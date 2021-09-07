1303 Stockett Square

Modernized 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 level townhouse with fresh paint, newer carpets, and luxury light fixtures. All outlets and switches have been updated with smart features (Lutron Caseta system) to help you turn lights on and off with your smart device, or just by walking in a room. The house includes a Ring doorbell and alarm system with sensors on doors and windows and an Ecobee thermostat with smart features. There is also a new set of full size Samsung Washer and Dryer. The backyard has a great space for gardening, and the basement has a fireplace for keeping cozy in the winter, and plenty of space for storage. There are two reserved parking spots right in front of the house and plenty of visitor and street parking for guests.The house is conveniently located near Dulles airport ( 15mins), just down the road from historic Leesburg ( 12mins) or Harpers Ferry ( 45mins), a short drive to the country/mountains ( 1hr from Shenandoah National Park), and just off the Dulles Greenway for quick access to DC ( 45mins). There are grocery stores and restaurants across the main road and One Loudoun is a short drive away. Metro (silver line) is planned to open soon. For commuters, there are buses to town (including straight to the Pentagon), or the metro in Reston if the train is preferable. The HOA/Amenities (Ashburn Farm): The community has miles of walking paths that lead to sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, community center, and swimming pools. The HOA has lots of events and great fireworks that can be seen from the back deck.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO