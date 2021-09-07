CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1303 Stockett Square

Check out this great rental portfolio potential. Carpet and paint will go a long way in this house. Great bones with minimal updates needed. Move in with equity or keep as a rental and cash flow instantly! Ask agent about possible renovations.

23263 Arora Hills Drive

Welcome to this beautiful, well maintained luxury stone front townhome . Hardwood floors on the main level. Home office on the mail level. Fully finished basement with additional room, with full bath and open area for entertainment. Two car detached garage. Large master suite with a walk in closet. Walking distance to community pool and tot lot.
7220 Fair Oak Drive

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS End Of Group Townhome in Villages of Dorchester!! Features an Open Floor Layout -Spacious & Airy... you'll love this home! **Hardwood Floors on Main Level **Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops **Huge Master Bedroom with Separate Bathroom, Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet and Vaulted Ceilings **Recessed Lighting in Family Room **Bathrooms with Quartz Countertops **9 Ft Ceilings, Crown & Chair Molding **Patio at Rear **2 Car Garage **Conveniently located to shopping, schools, fine restaurants, beltways I95, I295, & more...
3410 Yarnell Court

Fall in love with this corner lot home loaded with more features than its new construction neighbors. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a bonus room and full bathroom in the basement, main level office, gym, bar area, and game room just to name a few of its features. All mounted TVs convey. Seller needs a 45 day rent back. Schedule an appointment to see ALL of its features because this one won+GGt last long!
1133 14TH Street NW , Ph3

1150 sq. ft. duplex condominium together w/ 500 sq. ft. rooftop private terrace with panoramic views to the East, North, and South. Floor to Ceiling windows along the entire width of the unit. Loft style semi industrial finish with a bedroom on the main floor and one on the loft level. Two full bathrooms. One parking space in P3. Roof top lounge deck with seating / 2nd floor party room w/ kitchen, FP, terrace, TV. Full time concierge. Centrally located in WDC at Thomas Circle and in close proximity of vibrant city life, easy access to Metro and downtown business district. Building constructed in 2006 with LEED green certification. VACANT. SHOW ANYTIME. NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED.
906 Courtney Road

A MUST SEE !!! LOCATION ! LOCATION ! CLOSE TO UMBC/ CCBC , EASY TO ACCESS 695 HIGHWAY , NEAR SHOPPING PLAZA, 2019 WATER HEATER, CENTRAL AC, WALKSCORE. NEW BAY WINDOW, WOOD FLOOR.
2008 Westwood Avenue

Great Rehab!! located a few blocks from Coppin State College. This is a board up by choice. Roof and house is in tack Just needs to be Rehabbed Great Bones. Large Rooms, High Ceilings. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room , Kitchen Basement. Upcoming area!!! CASH ONLY!.
12617 Tobytown Drive

Beautiful Townhouse 3 Bed and 1 Bath in Potomac! New Kitchen cabinets, new Kitchen appliances, New Quartz Countertop, Glass Tile Backsplash, New Porcelain tile in bathroom, Freshly Painted, New Carpet Upper Level and Main Level Luxury Vinyl Plank. Superb Location, Thomas Wootton school district!!. Listing courtesy of Home Resource Realty-Hrr.
POTOMAC, VA
551 B Street

So many updates in this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in LaVale! Just take a peek at these pictures to see where you could be spending the holidays this year. Laundry on the main level, updated kitchen, baths, flooring, HVAC, roof and more! The back yard is an oasis with the best deck for entertaining. I haven't even mentioned the best part. Are you ready? There's an additional lot in the back. Keep it for yourself or sell as a separate building lot and help pay down that mortgage. When you are ready to see more, give me a call and we can see it in person. Act quick though. You don't want someone else's stocking hanging on that mantle!
3307 West Ox Road

Value is in the land. House Tear Down. Come Build your Mansion.Owner is licensed Realtor value is in the Land! Nearly 1 acre ready for your Dream House. No HOA. All utilities, Electric, Water, View Documents for the survey. Great lot, the sewer can be easily connected to public and gas is in front of the property.
1795 Lasalle Place

This 4 bedroom colonial has a unique and versatile floor plan. Hardwood throughout main level, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks fam rm w/sliders to deck and private fenced yard. Basement finished with 5th bedroom/office, enormous game room, full bath and good storage space. Upstairs huge master bedroom with his & her closets soaking tub and separate shower. Nice Home!Public:
Lot 4 Memorial Drive

Lot 4 Memorial Drive
5837 33RD Place

EState sale AS IS" Townhouse 3 bedroom, 3 full bath finished basement with rear entrance.
7621 Provincial , #109

Incredible opportunity to own a 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in The Colonies!! Just renovated with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Enormous living room flows to the dining room with new chandelier. The updated kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large pantry, and ceramic tile flooring. Down the hall is an amazing master suite with spacious bedroom, double closets, and a private bathroom with new vanity and light fixtures. There is a second sizable bedroom with large closet and full hall bathroom finishing this unit. The Colonies is a gated community nestled in a 29 acre park-like oasis, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, near Washington DC, and convenient to all major highways. Condo amenities include clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, walking trails, McLean Metro, and more! Covered parking space and storage unit convey!!
1230 N Calvert Street , #3

Located on a beautiful tree lined street with gorgeous architecture all around ,this spacious two level, two bedroom/two bath has access to all that Baltimore has to offer. Located in Mt. Vernon, just Steps away from transportation, 83, retail and restaurants, there is no shortage of entertainment. This unit has hardwoods, new carpet and several other updates. *Conventional or Cash Offers Only. *
12 Dancer Court

You will love this quiet, quaint Owings Mills neighborhood. And you will also love the layout of this home. Entry foyer, leads to living room, dining room, powder room, and eat in kitchen! There is a also a wonderful deck. The large lower level is great for entertaining and has a full bathroom! The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms! The seller has updated with new carpet and fresh paint. Move right in to this beauty!
3822 Ridgecroft Road

One of a kind renovation with endless possibilities. Legally zoned two unit or use it as a 5-6 bedroom single family. Tastefully updated through out with 4 beds/3 baths above grade and 2 beds/1 full bath apartment in the basement with separate entrance. Situated on a corner lot with a separate garage.
1308 Linden Green

Coveted contemporary townhouse on the park-like Linden Green, a non-thru, gated street with a mature tree canopy, public art, and water features. 1308 Linden Green is a light-filled home with a large living room and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, den, newly renovated kitchen, and half bath on the main level. The second floor has three bedrooms, 2 baths, ample closets. The lower level is unfinished but can easily be finished with a fourth bedroom, full bath, and utility room. This home has one of the largest outdoor spaces in the community. One car is assigned parking along with a second space for guests.
3612 Violetwood Place

This Cape Cod is ready for you to move in and upgrade it they way you want to. It does need painting right away, and the price reflects that (plus you can make it all "YOUR" colors). With a total of 4 (nice sized) bedrooms and two full baths, it's gives you room to grow. There's also a single car attached garage that has room for workbench too. Out back is a large concrete patio that runs the length of the house, and there's a small shed for your mower and yard tools. The lower bedrooms do have carpet, while the upper bedrooms have Laminate flooring. Original windows have been changed to thermal pane windows, as well as the 6' slider in the kitchen. Come check this one out!
21068 Cornerpost Square

Modernized 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 level townhouse with fresh paint, newer carpets, and luxury light fixtures. All outlets and switches have been updated with smart features (Lutron Caseta system) to help you turn lights on and off with your smart device, or just by walking in a room. The house includes a Ring doorbell and alarm system with sensors on doors and windows and an Ecobee thermostat with smart features. There is also a new set of full size Samsung Washer and Dryer. The backyard has a great space for gardening, and the basement has a fireplace for keeping cozy in the winter, and plenty of space for storage. There are two reserved parking spots right in front of the house and plenty of visitor and street parking for guests.The house is conveniently located near Dulles airport ( 15mins), just down the road from historic Leesburg ( 12mins) or Harpers Ferry ( 45mins), a short drive to the country/mountains ( 1hr from Shenandoah National Park), and just off the Dulles Greenway for quick access to DC ( 45mins). There are grocery stores and restaurants across the main road and One Loudoun is a short drive away. Metro (silver line) is planned to open soon. For commuters, there are buses to town (including straight to the Pentagon), or the metro in Reston if the train is preferable. The HOA/Amenities (Ashburn Farm): The community has miles of walking paths that lead to sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, community center, and swimming pools. The HOA has lots of events and great fireworks that can be seen from the back deck.
2819 Brendan Avenue

Loving cared for,!! All brick traditional row home,located directly across from the Little Flower Church.Large Covered Porch with plenty of space for outdoor chairs and perhaps a small table. Interior original however well maintained.Generous size rooms on both levels.Carpeting in LR and DR over Hardwood Flooring.Hardwood Flooring on 2nd Level. Roof and Heating System recently replaced.Full Basement can easily be finished. Outside exit to rear yard. Detached garage .Very Quiet 1 way street. 1 yr warranty will be given to buyers at closing. Easy to show!! Priced to sell quickly.
