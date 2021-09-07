852 Nancy Lynn Lane
Come see this exceptional 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome, in great condition, in a sought-after community, & in a convenient location! The home has an open floor plan with wood floors and crown molding throughout. The gourmet kitchen features a double-oven, gas stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large island. The main level has a private den/office, living room, dining room, a family room with a gas fireplace, and a back deck overlooking open common area. The primary bedroom suite includes a spacious sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, and a large bath with a bath tub with separate shower, dual sink and water closet. The laundry room is on the upper level with the bedrooms for convenience. The entry level has a ground level bedroom, large recreation room, full bath, and leads to the rear patio with a fenced back yard. A community playground is at the other end of this townhouse building. Arnold, MD is just north of Annapolis with all the great events and lifestyle that this colonial town, the Chesapeake Bay, and the Naval Academy can provide. Fort Meade, Baltimore and Washington, DC are nearby. This is an exceptional home.
