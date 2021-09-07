CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
852 Nancy Lynn Lane

Cover picture for the articleCome see this exceptional 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome, in great condition, in a sought-after community, & in a convenient location! The home has an open floor plan with wood floors and crown molding throughout. The gourmet kitchen features a double-oven, gas stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large island. The main level has a private den/office, living room, dining room, a family room with a gas fireplace, and a back deck overlooking open common area. The primary bedroom suite includes a spacious sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, and a large bath with a bath tub with separate shower, dual sink and water closet. The laundry room is on the upper level with the bedrooms for convenience. The entry level has a ground level bedroom, large recreation room, full bath, and leads to the rear patio with a fenced back yard. A community playground is at the other end of this townhouse building. Arnold, MD is just north of Annapolis with all the great events and lifestyle that this colonial town, the Chesapeake Bay, and the Naval Academy can provide. Fort Meade, Baltimore and Washington, DC are nearby. This is an exceptional home. Make it yours.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7411 Barbados Lane

Here's your opportunity to own a rarely available end-unit brick-front townhome in Ballsford! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 1-car garage with driveway, and 1 reserved parking space. This home has multiple entertaining spaces throughout the main level, a naturally lit living room that extends into a dining area, and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances for all your culinary endeavors. Step out on your deck backing to trees to enjoy outdoor dining or just need some fresh air. When you're ready to turn down, head to the upper level and retreat to your spacious owner's suite (with high vaulted ceilings) and bathroom with a standing shower. Two (2) bedrooms and a full bathroom make up the rest of the upper level. The finished lower level provides extra entertainment space for your movie nights and a full bathroom. Walk out to your own spacious backyard. Brand new HVAC and water heater. Very convenient to Promenade at Manassas, Parkridge Center, Manassas Mall, with grocery stores (Costco), restaurants, gym, and entertainment! Within a short distance to major commuter routes (Rt. 66, Rt. 29, Rt. 28, and Rt. 234). Ready to move in when you are!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5291 Ballycastle Circle

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous 3 level, 2 car garage townhouse in the Kingstowne Community! Great location, easy access to 495, and within 10 minutes to Van Dorn Metro Station, Springfield Town Center and the Kingstowne Towne Center.RECENT UPGRADES: First floor wood floors, Bay Window with PVC. Trex Composite DeckThe kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of storage with lots of 42" cabinets. The kitchen faces the dining area that walks out onto the beautiful deck. Just off the dining room sits the very spacious living room that brings in so much natural light. The upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings with plenty of space. Featured in the master bathroom is a walk in shower and soaking tub, perfect after a long day. Downstairs in the basement, a half bathroom and laundry room sit opposite of the beautiful fireplace. The basement is great for a recreation room or office, with easy access to the backyard for fresh air. GREAT LOCATION IN KINGSTOWNE COMMUNITY, 3BED, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS, YOU CANNOT BEAT THIS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23263 Arora Hills Drive

Welcome to this beautiful, well maintained luxury stone front townhome . Hardwood floors on the main level. Home office on the mail level. Fully finished basement with additional room, with full bath and open area for entertainment. Two car detached garage. Large master suite with a walk in closet. Walking distance to community pool and tot lot.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7220 Fair Oak Drive

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS End Of Group Townhome in Villages of Dorchester!! Features an Open Floor Layout -Spacious & Airy... you'll love this home! **Hardwood Floors on Main Level **Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops **Huge Master Bedroom with Separate Bathroom, Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet and Vaulted Ceilings **Recessed Lighting in Family Room **Bathrooms with Quartz Countertops **9 Ft Ceilings, Crown & Chair Molding **Patio at Rear **2 Car Garage **Conveniently located to shopping, schools, fine restaurants, beltways I95, I295, & more...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

345 Rolkin Rd

Pristine Town Home in awesome location (5 min. to I-64 and to downtown), within most pleasant neighborhood! Close proximity to walkable shopping, 8+ restaurants, Giant Grocery store and essential services. Close by are Martha Jefferson Sentara Hospital, UVA & its Medical Center, Piedmont Virginia Community College, State Farm Headquarters, Charlottesville's thriving Historic Downtown Pedestrian Mall, lovely parks, trails, kayaking, major employment, shopping & entertainment centers. Light & bright open plan with 9' 1st floor ceilings, LR bay window. Vaulted ceiling & large walk in Master Bed closet upstairs. Recently painted interior and recently installed flooring throughout. Great 2 car garage accessed from rear alley.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000

This Cute as a button Home has been loved and well cared for by the same owner for over 30 years. The pride of ownership shows and it could now be yours!! Covered front porch is lovely and the sidewalk connecting the front porch to the backyard/courtyard is so nice and convenient!! This 3 bed 1 bath home features a light, bright and airy interior!! Living room has laminate floors, white trim, and beautiful light fixture. The living spills right into the roomy dining room which is currently holding a dining table with 6 seats and 2 hutches, plenty of room!! Through the dining room is a walkway which leads you to the all updated kitchen with white cabinets, neutral paint color, stainless steel appliances which stay, and nice neutral tile flooring too!! The main floor also features 2 bedrooms with very large closets, and a main floor full bath. Upstairs you'll find a finished dormer with a living space, and 2 beds setup for guests or this would make a wonderful bedroom/playroom for a child!! The basement is clean and has great storage. Notable features of this home are Newer Ac and furnace, All new windows, Easy maintenance exterior, newer roof and gutters, nice lawn shed in the courtyard with all new vinyl privacy fencing (very quaint area to relax), and carport area off street with walkway to backdoor. This is a sale by an Estate and this Home is being offered in as~is condition, no further repairs will be done by the family. Don't let that deter you though because everything is very well kept and nice!! Check it out!!!!
SIOUX CITY, IA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12807 Cherrywood Lane

Charming Colonial with loads of character in a tucked-away community of Chapel Forge at Belair! Spacious 4 bedroom ,2.5 bath, features a large eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Many new updates include roof, flooring, windows, garage door & opener, ordered new slider to be installed soon! Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. Half bath on the main level has been updated. Expansive front lawn and amazing backyard oasis that includes a stunning above-ground pool with adjacent decking for entertaining, ( pool includes new winter &solar cover, and new sand filter!) A new greenhouse for growing herbs and vegetables. Rear patio w/retractable awning..along with large storage shed.... come and check out this great home! (additional photos coming soon!)
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17336 Soper Street

Beautiful Two Story Home in the desirable Town of Poolesville! Updated custom kitchen with quartz counters and SS appliances. Enjoy the landscaped backyard on the large screened-in porch and trex deck. The porch comes with removable glass panels to utilize it as a 3 season porch as well! Wood burning fireplace! Tons of additional storage in the main level laundry room. Upstairs includes a Master Suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bath, 3 additional bedrooms plus a second full bath. Solar panels included to reduce your electric bill! CAC & Heatpump installed in 2017 & Water Heater in 2018. Located in the Wesmond neighborhood with walking paths to Stevens Park, the Elementary School, and shopping/restaurants in downtown Poolesville. Highly rated schools! Home Warranty included. This home won't last long. Come take a look and make it your next home!
POOLESVILLE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1795 Lasalle Place

This 4 bedroom colonial has a unique and versatile floor plan. Hardwood throughout main level, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks fam rm w/sliders to deck and private fenced yard. Basement finished with 5th bedroom/office, enormous game room, full bath and good storage space. Upstairs huge master bedroom with his & her closets soaking tub and separate shower. Nice Home!Public:
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

300 Woodbourne Avenue

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath end of group townhouse on large corner lot in Homeland. Rarely available! Newly refinished hardwood floors! Spacious living and dining rooms with finished basement. Large yard with rear deck and detached 1 car garage. Great location in north Baltimore, close to Hopkins & I-83, easy commute downtown.
Richmond.com

17 Masonic Ln, Henrico, VA 23223

Total Renovation of this Lovely 1691 square foot cape cod. Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors on both levels. Awesome Updated and Upgraded Kitchen is Perfect for all the Chefs in Your Family. All Brand New Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances including a Refrigerator. New Washer and Dryer in the large Utility Room included with the sale of this home. Updated 200 Amp Electric Service, New Plumbing, New Dimensional Shingle Roof, New Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling System and New Vinyl Siding make this home just like a New Home but with all the Charm of an Older Home. The Full Bath has been meticulously updated with Stunning Tile Work surrounding the Bath Tub/Shower. Large Dining Room and Large Living Room have lots of Natural Light Filtering into these Rooms. There is an office/den located on the 2nd level. Additionally there are two other rooms with Hardwood Floors that with an Armoire make great sized Bedrooms. There is a Large Front Porch. Great Value for a Wonderfully Renovated Home in A Popular Community in Henrico County. Don't delay in viewing this home!!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1230 N Calvert Street , #3

Located on a beautiful tree lined street with gorgeous architecture all around ,this spacious two level, two bedroom/two bath has access to all that Baltimore has to offer. Located in Mt. Vernon, just Steps away from transportation, 83, retail and restaurants, there is no shortage of entertainment. This unit has hardwoods, new carpet and several other updates. *Conventional or Cash Offers Only. *
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1308 Linden Green

Coveted contemporary townhouse on the park-like Linden Green, a non-thru, gated street with a mature tree canopy, public art, and water features. 1308 Linden Green is a light-filled home with a large living room and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, den, newly renovated kitchen, and half bath on the main level. The second floor has three bedrooms, 2 baths, ample closets. The lower level is unfinished but can easily be finished with a fourth bedroom, full bath, and utility room. This home has one of the largest outdoor spaces in the community. One car is assigned parking along with a second space for guests.
Richmond.com

7929 Uplands Dr, New Kent, VA 23124

Home Under Construction, Ready November! The Penwell is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2527 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry, as well as a flex room that’s ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens onto a spacious living room, perfect for the entertainer. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room and a loft area on the second level. This designs offer a finished rec room in the basement - perfect for movie or game nights with the family! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Dancer Court

You will love this quiet, quaint Owings Mills neighborhood. And you will also love the layout of this home. Entry foyer, leads to living room, dining room, powder room, and eat in kitchen! There is a also a wonderful deck. The large lower level is great for entertaining and has a full bathroom! The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms! The seller has updated with new carpet and fresh paint. Move right in to this beauty!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

225 Maple Avenue

****OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 12:00PM - 2:00PM****Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus office (possible 4th bedroom) located in the desirable Saint Helena area of Dundalk. You will be greeted by newly landscaped flower gardens, and a large front porch. Enter this newly renovated home to find freshly painted interior and new wood floors in the living room, dining and kitchen areas. The kitchen has new white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an island that adds the finishing touch for any cook in the family. As you ascend to the upper level you will find the 3 bedrooms and renovated bathroom. Descend to the lower level and discover the second living space and an office or possible 4th bedroom as well as the second bath with extra large shower. The finished laundry room includes a new washer, dryer, sink, and cabinet to provide storage as well as a folding area. Exit to the back yard from the French doors located in the dining area to the large deck which overlooks the fenced in back yard. This home is a must see!*2021-washer, dryer, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, sump pump* *2016-replaced windows*
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7109 Hastings Drive

Stunning remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, and den rambler with partially finished walkout basement with office or exercise room in the beautiful Yorkshire Knolls community. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new doors and baseboards, carpet, refinished hardwood floors, new furnace, new bathtubs, vanities, tile, gutters, facia, and soffets. Located within minutes of 495, Route 50, public transportation, and D.C. Won't last long. Call ShowingTime to show. Lockbox convenience.
YORKSHIRE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4549 Akron Street

Hurry Home and enjoy this updated semi-detached home on cul-de-sac with a private driveway. Great lot backing to trees and privacy. enjoy the energy savings with the solar panels. Double paned windows, wood floors, recessed lighting, granite counters including breakfast bar, stainless appliances and open floor plan too. Recently updated upper bathroom. Fully finished lower level with recently installed vinyl flooring, also includes a full bath, laundry utility room and new hot water heater. New roof in 2017. Don't delay viewing this gem. Hurry BUY!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

326 Huntley Ave

Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath PEARL certified energy efficient home (HERS score 57) with 3.72 KWP solar panel array. Located in the popular Huntley community in the city. Open floor plan living with stylish interior and exterior finishing's, to include hard wood flooring, granite counters, maple cabinetry, stainless appliances & plantation shutters. Located in the Fry's Spring area, next to trail leading to Moore's Creek which connects into the Rivanna Trail system. Short walk to UVA, Trolley stop and many local restaurants. Mowing and yard maintenance included in $65 monthly HOA fee.,Granite Counter,Fireplace in Great Room.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7630 Carley Drive

Gorgeous custom built home in sought after Locust Grove Estates on 2 acres. This luxurious home will not disappoint. Stamped concrete walkway leads to the covered stamped concrete front porch. Walk in to a spacious open floor plan and you will find a dining room, great room with coffered ceilings, fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround, kitchen with large navy blue island with quartz countertops, custom white cabinets, black stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Covered rear porch with stamped concrete and a magnificent view of the rolling hills of Port Tobacco and seasonal water views of the Potomac River. The master bedroom is in the back of the house providing the same beautiful views. Large master bathroom with dual marble top vanities, free standing tub, crystal chandelier and gorgeous title shower with quartz topped corner seats and dual shower heads. Through the bathroom is a custom built walk-in closet with island and quartz top. Two additional bedrooms on the main level which share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Powder room with brick wall accent. Mud room off the garage with built in boot bench, quartz countertop cabinetry and utility sink. The 2 car garage is fully insulated, trimmed, painted and epoxied floor. Bonus area above the garage provides a 4th bedroom or office with a full bath. The walk-out basement has an additional 2,500 sq. ft. of space to finish however it may suit your needs. There is also a 2nd garage/storm shelter for storing your mower or golf cart. Locust Grove is a well established neighborhood with no HOA or covenants. Conveniently located near DC and Northern Virginia. Goose Bay and Port Tobacco Marina nearby for boating, fishing and kayaking. New construction without the wait. You do not want to miss this rare opportunity.
LOCUST GROVE, VA

