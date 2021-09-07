12412 Falconbridge Drive
Beautifully updated townhome in Potomac Chase! Recent upgrades include new windows, granite, carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout the home. Main floor boasts spacious living area with gas fireplace, half bath, and floorplan great for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath on top floor, with lower level having 4th bedroom and full bath in addition. Floor to ceiling windows pour light into the entire main floor. Custom dog shower in basement for practical fur parents! ADT security system conveys.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0