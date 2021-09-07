1927 Mosher Street
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 09/22 @10:00 am. Ends 09/24 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story End Unit Townhome located in the Irvington Area. Minutes to the Numerous Attractions of Edmondson Village & Gwynns Falls Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route 144 (Frederick Ave). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
