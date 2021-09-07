Driving Tesla Model S Plaid In 7 Ft Of Water: Sink Or Swim?

The Standard Range Tesla Model Y is something of an enigma. Originally announced at the full Model Y reveal back in March 2019, it was then cancelled ahead of production in 2020. Then, in January 2021, it suddenly became available only for it to be removed from Tesla’s site a month later. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s issue with the Standard Range Y has always been its 244 mile EPA range, which he believes does not meet the “Tesla standard of excellence”. That said, those in the US can still order a SR Model Y today, but only over the phone or in person at a Tesla showroom. Interestingly, in China and Hong Kong you can order a Model Y SR online – but nowhere else.

