Soccer

Soccer – Spain need to apply pressure on Sweden by beating Kosovo, says Luis Enrique

By Metro US
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRISTINA, Kosovo (Reuters) – Spain coach Luis Enrique urged his side to pile on the pressure on Group B rivals Sweden by defeating Kosovo on Wednesday as the race to secure an automatic spot in the 2022 World Cup hots up. Spain top the standings with 10 points from five...

Luis Enrique
