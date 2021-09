Samsung has delayed the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 series. The beta program was supposed to open for users in South Korea today, September 9th. However, that’s not going to happen. A company representative has confirmed that the first One UI 4.0 public beta will not roll out today. The said official didn’t share any details regarding the cause of the delay, neither did they reveal when the program will open now. They simply said the team is working on it and will announce the beta program soon.

