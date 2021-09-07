CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petco Reveals the Creative Video Tips That Helped It Achieve a Big Impact

 6 days ago

Knowing how to make the most of your video ads can be a key driver of success when faced with constant competition and boundless creativity. Based on performance insights from thousands of businesses that advertise on Facebook platforms, we’ve developed creative guidance for in-stream video. In-stream campaigns following these recommendations have seen a 6.5-point higher ad recall lift according to internal U.S. Facebook brand lift data.

