Krystal Joy Brown on Hamilton's 'Rock Concert' Energy & Returning to the Hit Musical

Krystal Joy Brown is more than ready to get back into the room where it happens. As previously announced, Brown will resume the role of Eliza Hamilton when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit musical Hamilton returns to Broadway on September 14. Brown spoke to Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper about the approaching homecoming outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, home to Hamilton, on the season premiere of The Broadway Show. "There's a date on the marquee now," Brown said, pointing to the signage. "I remember when it was just nothing and then it said 2021. Now it's actually September 14th, which feels very real. I haven't been in the theater in a year. I can't wait to get in there and just smell the theater again, to stand on that stage and figure out how to walk on a turntable again. It's a very special moment."