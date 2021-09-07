CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krystal Joy Brown on Hamilton's 'Rock Concert' Energy & Returning to the Hit Musical

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrystal Joy Brown is more than ready to get back into the room where it happens. As previously announced, Brown will resume the role of Eliza Hamilton when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit musical Hamilton returns to Broadway on September 14. Brown spoke to Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper about the approaching homecoming outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, home to Hamilton, on the season premiere of The Broadway Show. "There's a date on the marquee now," Brown said, pointing to the signage. "I remember when it was just nothing and then it said 2021. Now it's actually September 14th, which feels very real. I haven't been in the theater in a year. I can't wait to get in there and just smell the theater again, to stand on that stage and figure out how to walk on a turntable again. It's a very special moment."

www.broadway.com

Telegraph

Hamilton, review: poignant return for this awe-inspiring skyscraper of a modern musical

“What time is it? Showtime!” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s awe-inspiring skyscraper of a modern musical, towering above all others, is back. It so happens that London has pipped New York to the post in restoring it to the repertoire of must-sees. Which means the West End version flies the flag for Hamilton, and all it entails about America, as the world marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend.
Broadway.com

Catch Lea Michele, Kandi Burruss & More on the Newest Episode of The Broadway Show

Lea Michele & Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, formerly known as Broadway Profiles, airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this episode will air in New York City on September 12 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Broadway.com

Watch the Cast of Broadway's Come From Away Perform 'Welcome to the Rock'

Just as the filmed Come From Away arrives on Apple TV+, the cast of the hit musical appeared on Good Morning America on September 10. The show will resume performances on September 21 at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre. Stars Rachel Tucker, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Joel Hatch, Pearl Sun, Caesar Samayoa, Emily Walton, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, De’Lon Grant and James Seol performed a rousing rendition of "Welcome to the Rock." Watch the performance below!
Broadway.com

Lili Taylor to Star in Wallace Shawn's The Fever Off-Broadway

It's a reunion for Lili Taylor and Wallace Shawn. The first production to reopen Audible Theater’s live stage at the Minetta Lane Theatre will be Shawn's The Fever, directed by Scott Elliott and starring Taylor. The production will run from October 8 through October 24. It will also be recorded as an Audible Original and released to a global audience. Co-produced with The New Group, this staging will mark 30 years since Shawn won the Obie Award for Best New American Play for The Fever’s off-Broadway debut in 1991.
Sun-Gazette

Benefit concert to feature Elton John’s music

The Lycoming County United Way will host Live United in Music II at 7:15 p.m., Sept. 30 at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. “You don’t want to miss your only chance to sing along with the Music of Elton John, starring Michael Cavanaugh, backed by the LIVE UNITED in Music Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Walt Straiton,” a news release said.
Broadway.com

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe to Take Over Title Role in Tina; Adrienne Warren Sets Final Performance Date

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner in the London production of "Tina" Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will be taking on the title role in Tina on Broadway beginning November 2. Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, who originated the role on Broadway and the West End, has announced a final performance date of October 31. As previously announced, Tina will resume Broadway performances on October 8.
Broadway.com

Hello! The Book of Mormon Announces Cast for Broadway Return

Kim Exum & Cody Jamison Strand in "The Book of Mormon" Casting has been announced for the Broadway return of the Tony-winning musical The Book of Mormon, which is scheduled to resume performances at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on November 5. The show will star returning cast members Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi.
Wesleyan Argus

Hamilton Prize Winners Talk Artistic Process, Independence, and Future Projects

It’s a well-documented historical fact that pandemics, and the resulting isolation at home, often give way to creative and intellectual masterpieces. Both Shakespeare and Sir Isaac Newton created some of their most impressive accomplishments—King Lear and a theory of gravity, respectively—during bubonic plague outbreaks, and let’s not forget Taylor Swift’s epic 2020 album duo of Folklore and Evermore during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Hamilton Prize for Creativity winners Audrey Nelson ’25, Nolan Lewis ’25, and Cecilio Munoz ’25 are no exception. All three of them spent their unprecedented high school experiences honing their artistic talents. The prize, which annually rewards creative written work by incoming students that best reflects the “originality, artistry, and dynamism” of Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02’s “Hamilton: An American Musical.”
Broadway.com

Audra McDonald & Leslie Odom Jr. to Split Hosting Duties for 74th Annual Tony Award TV Events

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. (Photos by Michael Orenstein and Tony Duran) Broadway's biggest night now has its hosts. Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. will join forces to host the 74th Annual Tony Awards in two separate television events on Sunday, September 26. Producers also announced the availability of a limited number of tickets for the public to purcase to the award show at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Broadway.com

Full Cast and Creative Teams Announced for Broadway's Is This A Room & Dana H.

Emily Davis in "Is This A Room" and Deirdre O’Connell in "Dana H." (Photos: Carol Rosegg and Craig Schwartz) Full casting and creative teams have been announced for the upcoming productions of Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which will play in repertory at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre this fall. As previously reported, Is This A Room will begin performances on September 24 and open on October 1, while Dana H. will begin on October 1 and open on October 17.
Broadway.com

Beetlejuice to Have Broadway Comeback at the Marquis Theatre

Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice in "Beetlejuice" Beetlejuice, the musical that closed when the Broadway shutdown extended past its original final performance date, is getting a second chance at life. The musical is set to play the Marquis Theatre beginning April 8. The production, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Casting is to be announced.
Broadway.com

Watch Kelli O'Hara and Chris Jackson Perform Emotional Tributes at 9/11 Memorial

Broadway stars Kelli O'Hara and Christopher Jackson performed powerful tributes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. O'Hara and Jackson took to the stage at New York City's 9/11 memorial and offered up their talent in honor of the tragedy that will never be forgotten. O'Hara, a Tony winner for The King and I, sang a stunning rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel, while Jackson echoed the sentiment with his original song "Never Alone." Check out both below!
