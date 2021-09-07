CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Renters In 25 Louisiana Parishes Can Apply For FEMA Housing Grant

By Gina Cook
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants renters who suffered a loss due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida may qualify for a grant. FEMA grants do not need to be paid back and have no interest. There are several options available for renters in 25 Louisiana Parishes they include:

gator995.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Flood Threat to South Louisiana

Emergency Management administrators are keeping a watchful eye on the south and southwest this morning. The reason for their focus in that direction is Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm was upgraded to tropical storm status yesterday and given the name Nicholas. That means it is the 14th named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Tropical Threat Intensifies for Gulf of Mexico

A tropical wave moving across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico has forecasters at the National Hurricane Center concerned again this morning. The Hurricane Center has been monitoring this wave for several days. While it is still several hundred miles away from Louisiana's coastline. It does appear as if this system will play a part in South Louisiana's forecast for the majority of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Jefferson, LA
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
GATOR 99.5

Is Your Rent Too High? We Found Cheapest Listings In Lake Charles

Why is rent so high in Lake Charles? I get asked that question a lot by people trying to move here to work or go to school. We had a co-worker from Lafayette, who made the commute every day rather than move to Lake Charles for that same reason. She said all the time, "I can't afford the rent there, making the money I make." You know, she really made a good point.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

The Recovery Service Center Is At New Location Beginning Tomorrow In Lake Charles

If you are still trying to get assistance on getting your home repaired or rebuilt after Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Recovery Service Center is offering its services beginning tomorrow at a new location. They will now be located inside the Lake Charles Civic Center 900 Lake Shore Drive. They will be available to offer their services to you beginning tomorrow through October 8th from 9 a.m- 4 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

October 9th Election Might be Postponed in Louisiana

Yesterday Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin met to discuss the October 9th election in the state. The issue was not so much the election as it was the date of the election. You see, there are many who feel that the southeastern portion of the state which sustained horrific damage due to Hurricane Ida might not be ready to logistically hold an election when October the 9th rolls around.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline For 8 Days Straight

After reaching all-time record highs in August, COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining in Louisiana. In fact, Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for the past eight days straight. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Monday, there were 2,003 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That's down 66% from their previous report that showed 3,022 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Renters Insurance#East Baton Rouge#West Baton Rouge#Fema Hurricane Ida#Hotel Motel#Beeradvocate
GATOR 99.5

Move Over Suddenlink, There’s a New Kid in Town: Vexus Fiber

After Hurricane Laura, we all learned how much we rely on internet connectivity. As the weeks went on and places began to open, we realized that we rely on the internet for everything under the sun. We needed it for credit cards, communication, telephones, and more. The issue during that time was that since the telephone poles had taken a hit, we had to wait for Suddenlink to get in line and begin working behind the power company. Mix that with an already stressed cable network and still paying a cable bill, we began to see things get a little heated. Larger companies in the area began to stand up against the largest internet provider in the Lake Area and demanded answers. As the weeks went on, Suddenlink sent in more crews to get their customers re-connected in our area. Some subscribers felt that it was too little too late.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

As coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare systems around the nation are at their breaking point. David Wesley Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said “The driving factor in the current wave is human behavior — how people interact and how people respond to risk — and that is really very unpredictable." Ironically, a year ago we had no way of protecting ourselves, but now the coronavirus is preventable through highly effective vaccines. Sadly people continue to die mainly in part, to disinformation.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
GATOR 99.5

Hurricanerecovery.org Setup to Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a State website has now gone live to assist Louisianians affected by Hurricane Ida. Hurricanerecovery.la.org is now live with important information and resources for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida Assistance. At Hurricanerecovery.la.org you'll find the latest information from...
ENVIRONMENT
GATOR 99.5

Iconic View of Oak Alley Damaged by Hurricane Ida

We're receiving more and more images of the destruction from Hurricane Ida, from homes, camps, businesses, and tourist attractions. Oak Alley Plantation's iconic "Oak Alley" is an iconic sight, instantly recognizable to anyone who knows anything about "The South". The plantation was built in the mid-1800s in Vacherie, on the...
VACHERIE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Grand Isle Open This Weekend For Residents To Assess Storm Damage

Hurricane Ida nearly wiped the beautiful town of Grand Isle off the map, with catastrophic water and wind. The town is uninhabitable right now as local officials take into account the extent of damages, they realize residents need to do the same. So, for two 12-hour periods on Friday and Saturday, residents are going to be allowed to assess the toll of damage to their property.
GRAND ISLE, LA
GATOR 99.5

DOTD Secretary Gives Post-Ida Update on Roads, Infrastructure

Right now, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to roads and bridges in Southeastern Louisiana. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says Wednesday is the first day his agency will set foot on Grand Isle. Before they can begin any assessments there, crews will have to clear the sand covering the roads. According to Wilson, the island is covered in two to three feet of damage.
TRAFFIC
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy