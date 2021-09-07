Renters In 25 Louisiana Parishes Can Apply For FEMA Housing Grant

After Hurricane Laura, we all learned how much we rely on internet connectivity. As the weeks went on and places began to open, we realized that we rely on the internet for everything under the sun. We needed it for credit cards, communication, telephones, and more. The issue during that time was that since the telephone poles had taken a hit, we had to wait for Suddenlink to get in line and begin working behind the power company. Mix that with an already stressed cable network and still paying a cable bill, we began to see things get a little heated. Larger companies in the area began to stand up against the largest internet provider in the Lake Area and demanded answers. As the weeks went on, Suddenlink sent in more crews to get their customers re-connected in our area. Some subscribers felt that it was too little too late.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO