Mortal Kombat 12 Possibly Hinted at by NetherRealm Studios
NetherRealm Studios may be hinting at Mortal Kombat 12 via a couple of new job listings. After the release of Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019, the expectation, based on the history of the studio, was that NetherRealm Studios was going to release Injustice 3 in 2021. This isn't happening, and more recently, there's been scuttlebutt that the studio's next game will not be Injustice 3, but more Mortal Kombat. Whether this is or true or not, remains to be seen, but the aforementioned new job listings do seem to hint that a new Mortal Kombat game is in development.comicbook.com
