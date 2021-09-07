CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer – Portugal make light work of Azerbaijan despite Ronaldo absence

By Metro US
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKU (Reuters) – Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to move top of Group A. Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card while celebrating his second goal in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ireland last week, but his absence was not felt as first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva plus a Diogo Jota header secured victory.

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Portugal make light work of Azerbaijan despite Ronaldo absence

Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to move top of Group A. Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card while celebrating his second goal in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ireland last week, but his absence was not felt as first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva plus a Diogo Jota header secured victory.
MLS
Derrick

Ronaldo released by Portugal, free to link up with United

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was released from Portugal’s squad on Thursday, freeing the forward to join up earlier than expected with new club Manchester United. Ronaldo became the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international soccer by netting his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Ronaldo walks out of post-match interview after historic Portugal performance

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off camera during a post-match interview following his record-breaking international goal for Portugal on Wednesday. His second-half equaliser against the Republic of Ireland made him the all-time leading men's scorer at 110 career goals, and he brought his tally to 111 in stoppage time to give Portugal a 2-1 win in World Cup qualifying.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Diogo Jota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Baku#Reuters#Group A Portugal
Tribal Football

PSG signing Nuno Mendes: What Ronaldo is like as Portugal captain

PSG's latest big money signing Nuno Mendes admits he's proud to be a Portugal teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes was asked yesterday about playing with the new Manchester United signing. He stated: "I have the chance to rub shoulders with him in the Selecao. He is very humble, he talks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

ROME (AP) — No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus. The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1 on Saturday. Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise...
SOCCER
Metro International

Soccer-Ronaldo debut double as Man Utd thrash Newcastle to go top

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -After all the hype, the build-up and expectation, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered in almost inevitable fashion on his return to Manchester United scoring twice to send his side top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday. With his compatriot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can Cristiano Ronaldo be Manchester United’s shortcut to Champions League success?

Andrea Agnelli had no regrets. “If I could go back, I’d do it again tomorrow morning,” he said after Juventus had failed at the third attempt to win the Champions League since their €100m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. There had been no run to the final with Ronaldo either. Even the semi-finals had proved a step too far. And yet, no regrets. “Wrong to take Ronaldo? Never,” he insisted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Record-breaking Ronaldo rescues Portugal with late double

Faro (Portugal) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th Portugal goal and then scored an injury-time winner to salvage his country a dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over the Republic of Ireland in Faro on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Ronaldo, whose return to Manchester...
SOCCER
The Independent

Matt Doherty hopes Republic of Ireland soothe Portugal pain against Azerbaijan

Matt Doherty has urged the Republic of Ireland to soothe the bitter disappointment inflicted upon them by Cristiano Ronaldo by finally opening their World Cup qualifying account against Azerbaijan Ireland host the Azeris at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening having seen a famous victory wrestled from their grasp in Portugal on Wednesday night when the 36-year-old Manchester United superstar scored twice at the death to overturn a 1-0 deficit just when it was starting to look decisive.Neither side has yet registered a single Group A point, but Doherty saw enough in Faro to believe manager Stephen Kenny’s methods are...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy