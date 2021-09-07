CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undertaker & New Day To Star In “Escape The Undertaker” Film On Netflix

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Bloody Disgusting’ published an article about a new film titled, ‘Escape The Undertaker’ that will premiere on Netflix on October 5th. It stars The Undertaker, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E. The plot notes the ‘interactive Halloween film’ sees The Undertaker setting trap for New Day in his haunted mansion. Viewers will decide the fate of The New Day while they go through the house.

