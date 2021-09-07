The Undertaker & New Day To Star In “Escape The Undertaker” Film On Netflix

WWE officially confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that the annual WWE Draft will begin on the Oct. 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, followed by the Oct. 4 episode of Raw. If this year's draft follows the format of the past two years every star on both rosters will be eligible to be drafted, meaning that most of the picks will be spent keeping stars on their respective brands. The biggest moves from the 2020 draft included Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, The Mysterios and Kevin Owens going to SmackDown, while AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy went to Raw.

