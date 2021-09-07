CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Piano performance

uwlax.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUWL faculty emeritus returns for scholarship benefit. A retired faculty member will take another curtain call during the annual UW-La Crosse Music Department Gala. Joyce Grill, who retired in 1999 after teaching on campus 25 years, will join former colleagues and students to perform some of Grill’s compositions, as well as songs from Broadway shows she accompanied. The gala begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts. A virtual viewing is also available.

