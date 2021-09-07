Italy wants Ferrari and Lamborghini exempt from internal-combustion engine ban
Italy wants to protect Ferrari and Lamborghini from a proposed future ban on internal-combustion engines enacted by the European Union, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. The Italian government is in talks with the EU about exempting the two supercar builders from a proposed phaseout of new internal-combustion vehicles announced in July, which would go into effect in 2035, according to the report.www.motorauthority.com
