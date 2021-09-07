CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Italy wants Ferrari and Lamborghini exempt from internal-combustion engine ban

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly wants to protect Ferrari and Lamborghini from a proposed future ban on internal-combustion engines enacted by the European Union, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. The Italian government is in talks with the EU about exempting the two supercar builders from a proposed phaseout of new internal-combustion vehicles announced in July, which would go into effect in 2035, according to the report.

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Italy seeks exemptions as Brussels guns for its high octane supercars

Italy has asked the EU to allow it to keep producing combustion engines for its famed supercars. The EU has proposed laws that would require all cars sold from 2035 to produce zero emissions, effectively banning the engines that produce the throaty roar of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Maseratis. But Rome...
WORLD
Motor1.com

Italy Wants Leniency For Supercar Makers Amid Combustion Engine Ban

The ban isn't set in stone just yet, but Italy has all the reasons to protect its own. New cars powered by gasoline and diesel engines are not long for this world – or at least for Europe where the European Commission has set a 2035 deadline. The ban is still in the proposal stage, though, which is subject to a long approval process and acceptance from EU members.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche CEO Has A Clear Message For Ferrari And Lamborghini

Automakers are under a lot of pressure to reduce carbon emissions right now. Europe wants to ban combustion car sales by 2035, which has huge implications for low-volume supercar manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. To try and keep the combustion engine alive, Italy's government is in talks with the European Union to try and make manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini exempt from the ban.
BUSINESS
Motorious

The Italians Don’t Want To Kill Gas Engines

This could be where the European Union solidarity starts crumbling…. When it comes to banning gasoline engines, the European Union has been all-in, all the countries seemingly onboard with the heavy-handed government regulations. That’s what makes news of the Italians lobbying the EU to make an exception to the hard ban on internal combustion engines by 2035 so shocking, at least for some.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#Hybrid Vehicles#The European Union#Bloomberg#Italian#Eu#Supercar#The European Parliament#Ev#Croatian#Bugatti
RideApart

Italy Requests Exemption From E.U. Emissions Ban For Supercar Makers

In July, 2021, the European Commission, which is the governing body of the European Union, announced a plan to require 100 percent of new cars sold to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. After RideApart asked for clarification, an EC Climate Action representative told us that this legislation only covers cars and vans, and not any two-wheelers. However, they added, motorbike emissions are covered under the separate, somewhat nebulous Effort Sharing Regulation. (We’ll link that document in our Sources so you can take a look.)
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche CEO Doesn’t Think Italian Supercar Makers Should Be Exempt From EU ICE Bans

Porsche’s chief executive doesn’t like the idea of select Italian supercar manufacturers being granted special exemptions from European Union regulations. Earlier this week, the Minister for Ecological Transition in Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration, Roberto Cingolani, said a deal with the EU could allow small low-volume Italian carmakers to continue building gas-powered models beyond 2035, a date being targeted by the EU to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Genesis announces all-electric future, ending new internal combustion models in 2025

Luxury auto brand Genesis has announced its brand vision for the next 15 years, including an end to new ICE models in 2025 and plans for a 100% zero-emission lineup by 2030. Furthermore, the company offered a closer peek of its first GV60 electric vehicle and a glimpse of its X concept coupe. Oh, we also found an Easter egg hinting at a possible entry into air transportation someday.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Wired UK

Germany is bracing for a major electric vehicle shock

When Dirk Kosbad started working at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau in 1990, his job was to assemble the Trabant, East Germany’s signature car, by hand. Now, over 30 years later, he works in the same factory as a shift supervisor: watching over orange robots gliding swiftly around a silver car frame, shooting tiny bolts of lighting here and there, welding together the various parts that will soon enclose a large rectangular battery. Zwickau is the nucleus for Volkswagen’s shift to electric mobility.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Czech Republic Will Fight The EU's Combustion Engine Ban

The European Union has been at the forefront of pushing for a combustion-engined vehicle sales ban in the not-so-distant future. Countries like Germany and France are open to the idea while Norway has already embraced all-electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf has been a best-seller there for years. As many industry analysts predict Europe will push forward with its EV agenda at a faster pace than the United States, they should take note that not all EU member nations are in favor of the plan. The Czech Republic is perhaps the best example.
CARS
TechRadar

The fastest accelerating electric cars in the world

Rapid acceleration is one thing almost all electric cars have in common. Whether it's a Tesla Model 3 outgunning a McLaren F1, a Rimac Nevera with 2,000 horsepower, or a Porsche Taycan launching a family of four with luggage to sixty in three seconds, most EVs are seriously quick. And...
CARS
NBC New York

Major Automakers Fear the Global Chip Shortage Could Persist for Some Time

The shortage is thought to have been exacerbated by the move to electric vehicles. There are now other shortages in raw materials to contend with as well. Bosch, which is the world's largest car-parts supplier, believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose. Car...
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Rebooted Smart previews electric crossover due in 2022

A rebooted Smart used this week's inaugural international mobility show in Munich, Germany, to present the Concept #1, a subcompact electric crossover concept due to spawn a production version in 2022. The Concept #1 is bigger than Smart's traditional minicars, marking the start of the brand's new strategy to target...
CARS
Motorious

Banning Old Cars Isn’t The Answer

Believe it or not, some think getting your classic car off the road will save the planet…. EDM Chicago, an entertainment industry publication, recently ran an op-ed titled “Should Old Cars Be Banned to Combat Pollution?” In it, the author argues that junking old cars would cut pollution and specifically carbon emissions, thus saving the planet from the specter of global warming or climate change. The unfortunate thing is she engages in an emotional argument, making many assumptions based likely on what she and probably you have been told through traditional media outlets: that old, inefficient cars are wrecking the environment; switching to electric vehicles will solve this problem; and the science surrounding what’s causing any increase in temperatures is settled.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Zenvo's next hypercar will be a hybrid

Denmark's Zenvo is developing a hybrid hypercar for launch within the next two years. The information was revealed by the company's product chief, Alberto Solera, in an interview with Autocar published on Tuesday. According to Solera, the hybrid will be based on the platform of Zenvo's current TSR-S hypercar and...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving taxi service in Germany in 2022

Intel's self-driving car division, Mobileye, used last weekend's Munich auto show to announce plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Germany in 2022. The service will initially be run as a trial in Munich but there are plans to expand it to more cities as regulations allow, including some in the U.S.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy