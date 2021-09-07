CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis County, UT

'A balancing act:' Davis County Health Department considers next steps in COVID-19 pandemic

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Bone, a Davis County Health Department registered nurse, prepares a syringe of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Legacy Center Indoor Arena in Farmington on Jan. 12. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) FARMINGTON — While the rest of the world seemed to experience feelings of isolation and loneliness as lockdowns and quarantines amidCOVID-19 began to come in waves, Isa Perry felt almost the opposite.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Health
Davis County, UT
Government
County
Davis County, UT
City
Farmington, UT
Davis County, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Farmington, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Cdc#Covid 19#Deseret News Rrb#Covid#Icu

Comments / 0

Community Policy