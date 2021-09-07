Explore the Shipwrecks of the Manitou Passage

An estimated 6,000 shipwrecks lie at the bottom of the Great Lakes, many up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Northern Michigan. Diving for shipwrecks in Lake Michigan, and especially the Manitou Passage, offers both preserved wrecks and unique challenges as the region is known for its unpredictable weather that changes conditions in an instant. We head under the waves with Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau and Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer and technical diver, to see some of the most famous, including South Manitou Island’s Francisco Morazan and the Westmoreland, which sank with 10,000 Gold Eagle coins valued at $4 million today. Click play to start exploring.