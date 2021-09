According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience some form of mental illness every year. If you have a mental illness you may have difficulty functioning in a number of areas, including at work, school and home. If we know this, why aren’t we more proactive in addressing mental or emotional wellbeing? Discussing mental health can still carry a stigma for some, especially for Baby Boomers. Millennials and Gen Z’ers tend to be more open about discussing their mental health and have also been raised in an environment where it is more common and acceptable to get diagnosed and treated for mental health conditions. The key thus becomes creating an environment where it is safe and acceptable for all to access support for their emotional wellbeing, so they feel better and function better.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO