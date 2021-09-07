New Futuristic McDonald’s Happy Meal Toy Uses Your Smartphone

If you are a Walt Disney World fan who happens to enjoy fast food, have we got news for you. Beginning September 14, Disney is partnering up with McDonald's to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th birthday by releasing a range of 50th Anniversary toys. Disney fan site Chip and Company says a good number of toys bear a striking resemblance to the "Fab 50" statues that are being put up around the park, and whose images have already been shared by the theme park. Walt Disney World is said to be planning "The World's Most Magical Celebration" and part of that will involve different characters seen as gold statues across different areas of the park. The list includes Disney originals like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, as well as Goofy and Pluto, along with "newer" additions like Rocket Racoon, Baby Groot, Olaf, and Frozone (via WDWNT).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO