New Futuristic McDonald’s Happy Meal Toy Uses Your Smartphone
Most people of a certain age remember the plastic promotional toys that would come with a Happy Meal from the McDonald’s fast food chain. And while those toys spurred a lot of emotional excitement in children around the globe, none could really be described as futuristic until now. The newest toy in Happy Meals is a character promoting an upcoming animated feature, “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” And the toy seemingly has a mind of its own.www.obsev.com
