Head yell leader responds to obscenities at fall opener
Texas A&M Head Yell Leader Memo Salinas reminded the 12th Man about exhibiting Core Values during athletic events in a campus wide email on Sept. 7. The letter addressed to the student body showed the yell leaders’ appreciation for the fanbase in their efforts to recreate the historic 9/11 red, white and blue game during the season opener against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 4. However, Salinas said students should represent the university well when standing as the 12th Man at sporting events .www.thebatt.com
