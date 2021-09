The gap-up open on Monday morning was an invitation to sell into the strength in anticipation of another intraday rotation, but the market seldom makes things that simple. While there were some fades in the early going, the main theme ended up being rotation. Money rotated out of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 and found its way into the Dow Jones and Russell 2000. Oil and natural gas-related stocks performed well, and there was some strength in financials, as well, but technology and growth names struggled.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO